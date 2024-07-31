Two hospitalised and driver reported after crash between bikes and car in Dunfermline

Two people were taken to hospital and a driver reported after a crash involving two motorbikes and a car in Dunfermline.

Emergency services descended on the Headwell Avenue junction with Townhill Road after reports of the collision on Tuesday.

Photos shared on social media showed police and paramedics at the scene shortly after 5pm.

Two casualties were taken to Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy.

Driver reported after Headwell Avenue crash

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We were called around 5.15pm on Tuesday to a report of a crash involving two motorbikes and a car on Headwell Avenue in Dunfermline.

“Emergency services attended and there were no reported serious injuries.

“One driver has been reported in connection with a road traffic offence.”

A Scottish Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We received a call today at 5.11pm on Tuesday to attend a road traffic collision on Townhill Road in Dunfermline.

“We dispatched a rapid response unit, two ambulances and a critical care paramedic to the scene.

“We transported two patients to Victoria Hospital.”