Perth & Kinross

Perth Show: Tickets, parking and all the sheep you could ask for

Heading to Perth Show this weekend? Here's the run down on what you need to know.

By Morag Lindsay
Perth Show Secretary Jen Leslie and Chairman David Barclay with two fluffy sheep
Perth Show Secretary Jen Leslie and Chairman David Barclay with a pair of popular Valais Blacknose sheep. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson

The country comes to town this weekend when Perth Show takes over the city’s South Inch.

The annual agricultural showcase is happening on Friday and Saturday.

And this year’s event has received its highest number of entries in a long time.

Perth Show secretary Jen Leslie says: “We have more than 460 sheep entries, which is the highest number in recent years.

“Other categories are also doing well, with over 500 light horse entries and almost 250 heavy horse entries, 80 cattle and 37 goats.”

Group of people with small child on pony, Clydesdale horse and tractor
All roads lead to Perth Show. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson

Friday is one for the horse-lovers, while Saturday will feature other livestock and a wide range of attractions in the main ring.

But there will be plenty more for the public to enjoy across the show ground on both days.

So what can visitors expect?

Friday’s ‘mane’ attractions

Friday’s show programme features all of the favourite equestrian classes.

These will be taking place across six show rings from 8.30am.

There’s even a fancy dress competition.

460 sheep you say?

The horses are back on Saturday, with everything from Shetland ponies up to Clydesdales being judged.

Saturday has show-jumping too.

And the other animals get a look in, with classes for donkeys, goats cattle and sheep.

Small children in show ring with sheep
Children show off their sheep at Perth Show 2023. Image: Perth Show/Angus Findlay

All of the winning livestock will take part in a grand parade in the main ring at 3pm on Saturday afternoon.

What else is there to see, aside from the animals?

The main ring should have something for everyone on Saturday afternoon.

Attractions here will include performances by the Perth and District Pipe Band, a vintage tractor parade and tossing the sheaf and bale throwing competitions.

Small grey vintage tractor being ridden round show ring
This year’s show will feature a vintage tractor display. Image: Perth Show/Angus Findlay.

There’s plenty more happening across the showground over the two days, including pony club games, a dog show, shearing demonstrations, tug-o-war, farrier and falconry displays.

There will also be an array of craft stalls, as well as trade stalls, selling everything from farm machinery to professional services.

And if anyone knows about good food and drink, it’s Perthshire farmers, so expect to go home stuffed.

What about the kids?

Under-14s get free entry.

Woman with small child on pony
Keri Milne is looking forward to the equestrian classes at Perth Show, are are nine year-old Charlotte Milne and April, her pony. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson

And the kids’ entertainment will include a kids’ race, a Glasgow Science Centre exhibition, a pop-up play area, pedal tractor racing and a make-your-own-smoothie pedal bike.

And the dog?

All dogs are welcome at the show but they must be kept on a lead at all times.

Where can I get tickets?

Tickets are still available online.

Friday tickets cost £15 for adults, £10 for 14-16 year-olds and concessions and £30 for families.

Man walking Highland cow with many rosettes on its halter
Highland cattle are always a highlight of the grand parade.

Saturday tickets are £20 for adults, £10 for 14-16 year-olds, £15 for concessions and £50 for families.

How do I get there?

Parking is available next to the show field and costs £5 per car. Tickets can be bought here.

The South Inch is very close to Perth city centre though. So additional parking is available at various locations there, or you could get a bus into Perth.

The showground is also just a few minutes walk from Perth train station.

