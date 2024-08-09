Cammy MacPherson sorry for sharing Tommy Robinson film as St Johnstone star faces disciplinary action

St Johnstone star Cammy MacPherson has apologised for sharing a documentary created by far-right rabble-rouser Tommy Robinson.

Supporters of the Perth club demanded answers over the midfielder’s decision to repost Robinson’s video on social media at a time when some of his supporters – and other elements of the far-right – were rioting in several English cities.

Now, in a statement, MacPherson has said sorry for sharing Robinson’s content on X, formerly known as Twitter.

New Saints owner, Adam Webb, has also had his say on the issue and revealed the player faces club disciplinary action.

‘Poor judgement’

MacPherson said: “I would like to start by apologising for reposting a film that appeared on my X account.

“I have shown poor judgement without considering the club’s code of conduct.

“Upon reflection, and my own further research, I fully understand why people have been so upset and angry regarding this situation.

“I have the greatest respect for St Johnstone FC, for my team-mates and for our supporters. I know the club is and always will be a club for everyone.

“A club and an environment where I am immensely proud to be involved.

“I’d like to thank my team-mates and family for their unwavering support for me in what has been a challenging time this past week.

“I have now fully understood the impact of my actions and I am committed to learning from this experience.”

McDiarmid Park chief Webb added: “The recent actions of Cammy MacPherson violated standard provisions in all player contracts and St Johnstone’s rules of conduct to which all players must agree.

“Such actions are not acceptable and will not be tolerated. Cammy is subject to disciplinary action pursuant to these policies.

“We have reminded all players of our rules of conduct and we have strengthened the rules further to ensure that no player is empowered to distract the club and antagonise any of our supporters, whether or not such offense is intentional.

“On the other hand, I have now heard Cammy’s explanation for the mistake that he made.

‘His contrition is real’

“This was an unintentional lapse of judgment, and not an intentional effort to harm or disparage anyone.

“I can assure you Cammy understands and agrees this is a club that is open to all.

“His contrition is real and he has learned a valuable lesson.

“But we must not let ourselves get carried away; a young man’s life and career are at stake.

“I apologise to all Saints fans for this distraction.

“We have important work to do, on the pitch and off. We must work together or we have no chance.”

Anti-immigration activist Robinson has stoked the far-right race riots from a luxury hotel in Cyprus and was also criticised this week for spreading misinformation around a stabbing in Stirling.

His documentary, Silenced, is central to a legal case he faces in the UK.

Robinson has been accused of contempt of court after screening the film, which includes false claims about a Syrian refugee who won a £100,000 defamation battle against him, in London at a recent demonstration.