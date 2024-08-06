Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Tommy Robinson’s Stirling stabbing misinformation branded ‘destructive attempt to divide’

Unsubstantiated social media claims related to the accused's religion.

By Reporter
Tommy Robinson.

A Stirling councillor has called for “cool heads” after an attack in the city sparked a wave of online misinformation.

SNP Stirling North councillor Jim Thomson was responding to rumours circulated on social media around an alleged stabbing on King Street over the weekend.

The incident took place in the city centre shortly after 8.20pm on Saturday.

A 21-year-old woman was taken to Forth Valley Hospital for treatment to a stab wound. Her injury is described as non-life threatening.

Later on Saturday night, Tommy Robinson – founder of the far-right English Defence League, whose real name is Stephen Yaxley-Lennon – made unsubstantiated claims on X (formerly Twitter) about the attacker’s religion.

King Street in Stirling, where an incident took place at the weekend. Image: Wozzie/Shutterstock

Police Scotland Forth Valley later said the accused was “a white man and local to the Stirling area.”

A 29-year-old man named as Callum Fisher appeared in private at Falkirk Sheriff Court on Monday afternoon, accused of an attempted murder.

Fisher made no plea and was remanded in custody as his case was continued for further examination. His next court appearance is due within the next eight days.

‘Destructive attempts to divide people’

Asked about Tommy Robinson’s comments over the Stirling incident, councillor Thomson said: “I’d call for cool heads in this situation.

“The internet can be a dangerous place and spreading misinformation helps no one.

“Thankfully the people of Stirling can see through his [Robinson’s] destructive attempts to divide people.

“I believe I speak on behalf of all our residents when I say his attitudes are not those of the people of Stirling.”

‘There is no wider risk to the public’

Stirling’s MSP, Evelyn Tweed, asked the public not to speculate about the King Street disturbance online, calling such conjecture “incredibly unhelpful” and “dangerous”.

Posting on X, she also thanked police for “taking swift action” and wished the victim of the attack well.

John Swinney.
John Swinney said his thoughts were with the victim of the King Street incident. Image: Jane Barlow/PA Wire

Chief Inspector Liam Harman said: “This is being treated as an isolated incident and there is no wider risk to the public.

“We are aware of speculation and false information circulating on social media regarding this incident. I would urge people not to add to this speculation.”

Posting on X on Sunday, First Minister John Swinney echoed the same message, saying: “I would encourage everyone to refrain from unhelpful speculation on social media.”

The Stirling incident comes amid rising unrest and violence after the murders of three young girls in Southport last week.

There have been riots across England and Belfast in recent days after Bebe King, six, Elsie Dot Stancombe, seven, and Alice Dasilva Aguiar, nine, died in the attack.

Axel Muganwa Rudakubana, 17, has appeared in court charged with the crime.

