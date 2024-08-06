A Stirling councillor has called for “cool heads” after an attack in the city sparked a wave of online misinformation.

SNP Stirling North councillor Jim Thomson was responding to rumours circulated on social media around an alleged stabbing on King Street over the weekend.

The incident took place in the city centre shortly after 8.20pm on Saturday.

A 21-year-old woman was taken to Forth Valley Hospital for treatment to a stab wound. Her injury is described as non-life threatening.

Later on Saturday night, Tommy Robinson – founder of the far-right English Defence League, whose real name is Stephen Yaxley-Lennon – made unsubstantiated claims on X (formerly Twitter) about the attacker’s religion.

Police Scotland Forth Valley later said the accused was “a white man and local to the Stirling area.”

A 29-year-old man named as Callum Fisher appeared in private at Falkirk Sheriff Court on Monday afternoon, accused of an attempted murder.

Fisher made no plea and was remanded in custody as his case was continued for further examination. His next court appearance is due within the next eight days.

‘Destructive attempts to divide people’

Asked about Tommy Robinson’s comments over the Stirling incident, councillor Thomson said: “I’d call for cool heads in this situation.

“The internet can be a dangerous place and spreading misinformation helps no one.

“Thankfully the people of Stirling can see through his [Robinson’s] destructive attempts to divide people.

“I believe I speak on behalf of all our residents when I say his attitudes are not those of the people of Stirling.”

‘There is no wider risk to the public’

Stirling’s MSP, Evelyn Tweed, asked the public not to speculate about the King Street disturbance online, calling such conjecture “incredibly unhelpful” and “dangerous”.

Posting on X, she also thanked police for “taking swift action” and wished the victim of the attack well.

Chief Inspector Liam Harman said: “This is being treated as an isolated incident and there is no wider risk to the public.

“We are aware of speculation and false information circulating on social media regarding this incident. I would urge people not to add to this speculation.”

Posting on X on Sunday, First Minister John Swinney echoed the same message, saying: “I would encourage everyone to refrain from unhelpful speculation on social media.”

The Stirling incident comes amid rising unrest and violence after the murders of three young girls in Southport last week.

There have been riots across England and Belfast in recent days after Bebe King, six, Elsie Dot Stancombe, seven, and Alice Dasilva Aguiar, nine, died in the attack.

Axel Muganwa Rudakubana, 17, has appeared in court charged with the crime.