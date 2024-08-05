Man in court on Stirling attempted murder charge amid first minister’s calls for calm

A man has appeared in court accused of an attempted murder in Stirling at the weekend.

Callum Fisher appeared in private at Falkirk Sheriff Court.

The 29-year-old, of Stirling, appeared on a petition alleging assault to severe injury and attempted murder.

He is also charged with having a bladed item in a public place without lawful authority.

Fisher made no plea and was remanded in custody as his case was continued for further examination.

His next court appearance is due within the next eight days.

Call for calm

The court appearance came after a woman was taken to Forth Valley Hospital for treatment to a non-life threatening injury after an incident on King Street, just after 8.20pm on Saturday, leading to heightened tensions in the city.

First minister John Swinney called for calm after false information circulated on social media about the incident.

On X, he messaged: “This is a serious incident and my thoughts are with the victim.

“This is an isolated incident and I have been advised there is no wider threat to the public.

“I would encourage everyone to refrain from unhelpful speculation on social media.”

