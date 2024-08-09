JIM SPENCE: Both Dundee sides should be targeting Premiership’s top six

There’s no reason why Dundee and United can’t finish this season in the top six.

Dundee did it last season and on the evidence of last Sunday’s derby, despite not being at their best, they look to have the credentials to repeat that feat.

United too look like they’ve built a squad stronger in every area than last season’s Championship-winning side.

These are early days and both managers will naturally urge caution on expectations, but the portents for both teams looked very good in a derby which offered up genuine quality from each side, as well as impressive graft and commitment.

The performances of a couple of players in particular stood out for me.

Tony Docherty has effusively praised Scott Tiffoney – and he’s right to do so.

I thought the wide man turned striker was superb when he came on as a sub.

He brought an immediate direct and pacy threat to the Dark Blues’ attack, and his quick feet and ability to evade markers and supply quality deliveries provide boss Tony Docherty with a dilemma, albeit a good one, when pondering his starting 11 to face Hearts.

Despite conceding a spot kick, United’s Ross Graham stood firm in the face of every threat; he was in solid form throughout and can console himself that he’ll not face as formidable a forward as Simon Murray, who won Dundee’s penalty, every week.

Now, with the signing of Emmanuel Adegboyega, a naturally right-sided defender, the Blairgowrie boy can stake a claim for his natural left-sided berth in the three at the back system favoured by United’s manager.

The United boss wants more mobility in his central defensive system, and watching his revamped side, that word seems apt.

This team looks considerably more fluent in movement than last season’s Championship winners.

Even with a few of the newcomers lacking match sharpness – something that will improve in the coming weeks – there was an impressively athletic fluidity in their derby day display.

They showed an ability to manoeuvre the ball smartly and with elegance and lightness of touch, which transitioned defence into attack with impressive ease.

Meantime, Dundee, who despite the greater share of possession lacked a clinical edge for much of the game, showed that their spirit and determination is resolute even when not firing on all cylinders.

A key element in that resolve is talisman Luke McCowan, who displayed an ice cool temperament in dispatching his penalty to share the points.

Transfer speculation is swirling around the influential midfielder and Dundee fans will be desperate that it comes to nothing, since losing such an integral component of the side would be a major blow.

More than ever nowadays, the game is a squad affair, with team selection dependant on tactical considerations, as well as form, fitness and injury assessments.

Tony Docherty wants to strengthen his Dens squad further, and even with the ten signings Jim Goodwin has made, a deeper pool at United wouldn’t go amiss either.

However, on Sunday’s showing, both teams already look to have firm foundations of the qualities needed to challenge for top-half finishes.