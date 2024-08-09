Bolton and Hibs bosses respond to reports of bids for Dundee star Luke McCowan

Hibs boss David Gray and Bolton Wanderers manager Ian Evatt have been quizzed on reported bids for Dundee star Luke McCowan.

Both confirmed their admiration for the 26-year-old midfielder and the quality he has shown for the Dark Blues over the past year.

However, neither would confirm they had made moves.

Hibernian have been reported to have seen a six-figure offer kicked out by the Dark Blues with the Dens Park club also keeping tight-lipped on the situation.

Gray, though, wouldn’t be drawn on interest in McCowan.

He told the Edinburgh Evening News: “He is a very good player. But he’s a Dundee player.

“That’s all you can say about that. I would never speak about anybody who is contracted to anybody else.”

‘A player we admire’

Bolton’s Evatt would not confirm the English League One side had also seen a bid knocked back.

He did, though, tell The Bolton News: “Luke is a player we are aware of, of course.

“We have got a real deep scouting network now which looks at everybody, everywhere pretty much.

“Luke is a player we like and admire, but that is as far as it goes really.

“He is Dundee’s player so there is nothing to speak of really.

“He is a player we think is very talented but it is just admiration, there has been nothing else from us.”

Thursday saw Wanderers sign a midfielder in the shape of Jay Matete on a season-long loan from Sunderland before wing-back Jordi Osei-Tutu also joined on a permanent deal from German side Bochum.