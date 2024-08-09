Bolton and Hibs bosses respond to reports of bids for Dundee star Luke McCowan

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Bolton and Hibs bosses respond to reports of bids for Dundee star Luke McCowan

The Dens Park midfielder is in demand this summer.

By George Cran
Luke McCowan training at Dens Park during Dundee's opening training session on Tuesday. Image: SNS
Hibs boss David Gray and Bolton Wanderers manager Ian Evatt have been quizzed on reported bids for Dundee star Luke McCowan.

Both confirmed their admiration for the 26-year-old midfielder and the quality he has shown for the Dark Blues over the past year.

However, neither would confirm they had made moves.

Hibernian have been reported to have seen a six-figure offer kicked out by the Dark Blues with the Dens Park club also keeping tight-lipped on the situation.

Hibs boss David Gray. Image: SNS
Gray, though, wouldn’t be drawn on interest in McCowan.

He told the Edinburgh Evening News: “He is a very good player. But he’s a Dundee player.

“That’s all you can say about that. I would never speak about anybody who is contracted to anybody else.”

‘A player we admire’

Bolton’s Evatt would not confirm the English League One side had also seen a bid knocked back.

He did, though, tell The Bolton News: “Luke is a player we are aware of, of course.

“We have got a real deep scouting network now which looks at everybody, everywhere pretty much.

Bolton Wanderers manager Ian Evatt. Image: PA
“Luke is a player we like and admire, but that is as far as it goes really.

“He is Dundee’s player so there is nothing to speak of really.

“He is a player we think is very talented but it is just admiration, there has been nothing else from us.”

Thursday saw Wanderers sign a midfielder in the shape of Jay Matete on a season-long loan from Sunderland before wing-back Jordi Osei-Tutu also joined on a permanent deal from German side Bochum.

