Fife Best pictures as Lammas Market rolls into St Andrews five days of fun The street fair features a mix fairground rides and stalls. Lottie Clark, 2, has a great time on the rides. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson By Claire Warrender August 9 2024, 5:42pm August 9 2024, 5:42pm Share Best pictures as Lammas Market rolls into St Andrews five days of fun Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/fife/5055241/st-andrews-lammas-market-2/ Copy Link 0 comment The Lammas Market has rolled back into St Andrews for five days of fairground fun. Scotland’s oldest street fair has taken over Market Street, with more rides expected in South Street at the start of next week. It includes a mix of the latest adult thrill rides and children’s rides. And a huge range of stalls, food and entertainment are also on offer. The annual extravaganza dates back to the middle ages and always attracts bumper crowds. And our photographer Mhairi Edwards went along to St Andrews to capture some of the first day fun. More information on how to get there, parking and traffic restrictions is available here. Nathan May, 2, is Mr Cool on the rides. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson Theo Grant, 6, has fun in the water walking ride. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson The Lammas Market has some high speed rides for St Andrews thrill seekers. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson There are plenty of stalls and rides for visitors. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson Lily Cameron, 2, waves to her mum. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson Lots of people were out perusing the stalls. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson Tyra Sedgwick, assistant in Chips, Burgers, Chicken, with some of the sweet treats on offer. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson Lammas Market in St Andrews has rides for all ages. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson Some of the rides available at the Lammas Market in St Andrews this year. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Conversation