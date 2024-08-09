Best pictures as Lammas Market rolls into St Andrews five days of fun

The Lammas Market has rolled back into St Andrews for five days of fairground fun.

Scotland’s oldest street fair has taken over Market Street, with more rides expected in South Street at the start of next week.

It includes a mix of the latest adult thrill rides and children’s rides.

And a huge range of stalls, food and entertainment are also on offer.

The annual extravaganza dates back to the middle ages and always attracts bumper crowds.

And our photographer Mhairi Edwards went along to St Andrews to capture some of the first day fun.

More information on how to get there, parking and traffic restrictions is available here.