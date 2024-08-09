Best pictures as Lammas Market rolls into St Andrews five days of fun

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

Best pictures as Lammas Market rolls into St Andrews five days of fun

The street fair features a mix fairground rides and stalls.

Lottie Clark, 2, has a great time on the rides at the Lammas Market in St Andrews
Lottie Clark, 2, has a great time on the rides. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
By Claire Warrender

The Lammas Market has rolled back into St Andrews for five days of fairground fun.

Scotland’s oldest street fair has taken over Market Street, with more rides expected in South Street at the start of next week.

It includes a mix of the latest adult thrill rides and children’s rides.

And a huge range of stalls, food and entertainment are also on offer.

The annual extravaganza dates back to the middle ages and always attracts bumper crowds.

And our photographer Mhairi Edwards went along to St Andrews to capture some of the first day fun.

More information on how to get there, parking and traffic restrictions is available here.

Nathan May, 2, is Mr Cool on the rides. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Theo Grant, 6, has fun in the water walking ride at St Andrews Lammas Market
Theo Grant, 6, has fun in the water walking ride. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Some high speed ride are available for thrill seekers.
The Lammas Market has some high speed rides for St Andrews thrill seekers. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
There are plenty of stalls and rides for visitors. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Lily Cameron, 2, waves to her mum from one of the rides at the Lammas Market in St Andrews
Lily Cameron, 2, waves to her mum. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Lots of people were out perusing the stalls at the Lammas Market
Lots of people were out perusing the stalls. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Tyra Sedgwick, assistant in Chips, Burgers, Chicken, with some of the sweet treats on offer.
Tyra Sedgwick, assistant in Chips, Burgers, Chicken, with some of the sweet treats on offer. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Lammas Market in St Andrews has rides for all ages
Lammas Market in St Andrews has rides for all ages. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Some of the rides available at the Lammas Market in St Andrews this year.
Some of the rides available at the Lammas Market in St Andrews this year. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

Conversation