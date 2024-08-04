St Andrews Lammas Market: Full details including dates, attractions and road closures

The Lammas Market is set to make its annual return to St Andrews next week – with bumper crowds expected.

Scotland’s oldest street fair dates back to the Middle Ages.

The five-day event features a mix of fairground rides and stalls, keeping visitors of all ages entertained.

We have all you need to know to make the most of your visit to the Lammas Market 2024.

What is the Lammas Market?

‘Lammas’ originates from the words ‘loaf’ and ‘mass’.

The market dates back to the pagan festival of harvest.

Celebrating the first harvest of the year, new loaves were blessed by the church.

The festival was held to sell crops and celebrate the hard work from harvesting to feed the town.

The St Andrews market is one of two still in existence.

Where does the Lammas Market take place?

The market takes over the whole of Market Street and some of South Street, in the centre of St Andrews.

What are the dates for the Lammas Market 2024?

This year’s market opens on Friday August 9 and runs until Tuesday August 13.

What rides and attractions are at the Lammas Market?

The event features a mix of adult and children’s rides.

Favourites expected to return include the waltzers, the twister, the skydiver and a drop zone.

A huge choice of market stalls, food and drink will also be on offer.

How much does the Lammas Market cost?

The market is free to enter.

However, there are charges for using the rides.

What’s the best way to get there?

St Andrews is roughly half an hour from Dundee by road and around 45 minutes to an hour from the south of Fife.

If driving, there is a variety of parking options in the town.

Prices can be found on Fife Council’s website.

St Andrews does not have a train station but anyone going by rail can get off at Leuchars and catch a bus into the town.

St Andrews is well-served by buses with services connecting the town with locations including Dundee, Edinburgh, Glasgow and many parts of Fife.

Are there road closures during the Lammas Market?

From noon on Thursday August 8, Market Street and Church Street will be closed.

For those hoping to use the bus, the 90, 91, 91A and 95 Stagecoach services will be diverted via City Road and North Street.

The closure will also affect the 93 and 93A services, which will not be able to serve Market Street and Church Street.

Services will wait their time at St Andrews bus station, before continuing their normal route.

From Sunday August 11, South Street will also be closed.

This will affect the 90A and 91A services. These buses will be diverted via North Street and City Road, then into the bus station.

Traffic restrictions will also be in place at Bell Street, Union Street and West Port.