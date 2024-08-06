St Johnstone fans demand answers after Cammy MacPherson account shares Tommy Robinson documentary

St Johnstone fans have demanded answers from the club after the X account of midfielder Cammy MacPherson shared a documentary made by far-right activist Tommy Robinson.

Supporters have expressed their concerns to members of the Saints hierarchy on social media since the first-team player’s page reposted the film which is central to a legal case against Robinson.

It was later unshared by 25-year-old MacPherson’s private account.

The Courier understands Saints chiefs are taking fans’ worries seriously but regard the controversy as an internal matter.

‘Is a community club like Saints happy?’

One McDiarmid Park diehard wrote: “Reposting Tommy Robinson? Is this what a community club like St Johnstone would be happy with?”

Another added: “I hope the club take this as seriously as they should.”

One said: “So frustrating. A 9k+ crowd, a squad that showed enough fight to get fans behind them despite the loss, a bond starting to grow between players and the fans.

“A glimmer of hope for the future. Then you wake up to this.”

The controversy comes amid a backdrop of demonstrations, violence and rioting across towns and cities in England.

Many of those involved in the trouble claim to be supporters of English Defence League (EDL) co-founder Robinson, 41, whose real name is Stephen Yaxley-Lennon.

The anti-immigration activist has stoked the far-right race riots from a luxury hotel in Cyprus and was also criticised this week for spreading misinformation around a stabbing in Stirling.

Documentary central to legal case

A senior judge issued an arrest warrant for him last month after he fled the UK on the eve of a major legal case against him.

He was due in court last week for allegedly breaching an order not to repeat lies about Syrian refugee Jamal Hijazi, who in July 2021 won a £100,000 defamation battle against him.

Robinson falsely accused Hijazi – who three years earlier was filmed being beaten up at school – of being a violent thug, misinformation that spread across social media and led to death threats against the attack victim.

The former EDL leader was ordered never to repeat the lies.

But he has been accused of contempt of court after screening Silenced, which includes the false claims, in London at a recent demonstration.