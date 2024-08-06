St Johnstone fans demand answers after Cammy MacPherson account shares Tommy Robinson documentary

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

St Johnstone fans demand answers after Cammy MacPherson account shares Tommy Robinson documentary

It is understood the Saints hierarchy are taking supporters' concerns seriously.

By Neil Henderson
St Johnstone midfielder, Cammy MacPherson.
St Johnstone midfielder Cammy MacPherson. Image: SNS.

St Johnstone fans have demanded answers from the club after the X account of midfielder Cammy MacPherson shared a documentary made by far-right activist Tommy Robinson.

Supporters have expressed their concerns to members of the Saints hierarchy on social media since the first-team player’s page reposted the film which is central to a legal case against Robinson.

It was later unshared by 25-year-old MacPherson’s private account.

The Courier understands Saints chiefs are taking fans’ worries seriously but regard the controversy as an internal matter.

‘Is a community club like Saints happy?’

One McDiarmid Park diehard wrote: “Reposting Tommy Robinson? Is this what a community club like St Johnstone would be happy with?”

Another added: “I hope the club take this as seriously as they should.”

One said: “So frustrating. A 9k+ crowd, a squad that showed enough fight to get fans behind them despite the loss, a bond starting to grow between players and the fans.

“A glimmer of hope for the future. Then you wake up to this.”

Image of the tweet by Cammy MacPherson.
Cammy MacPherson’s X account shares Tommy Robinson documentary.

The controversy comes amid a backdrop of demonstrations, violence and rioting across towns and cities in England.

Many of those involved in the trouble claim to be supporters of English Defence League (EDL) co-founder Robinson, 41, whose real name is Stephen Yaxley-Lennon.

The anti-immigration activist has stoked the far-right race riots from a luxury hotel in Cyprus and was also criticised this week for spreading misinformation around a stabbing in Stirling.

Documentary central to legal case

A senior judge issued an arrest warrant for him last month after he fled the UK on the eve of a major legal case against him.

He was due in court last week for allegedly breaching an order not to repeat lies about Syrian refugee Jamal Hijazi, who in July 2021 won a £100,000 defamation battle against him.

Far-right activist, Tommy Robinson, who's real name is Stephen Yaxley-Lennon.
Far-right activist, Tommy Robinson, who’s real name is Stephen Yaxley-Lennon. Image: DC Thomson

Robinson falsely accused Hijazi – who three years earlier was filmed being beaten up at school – of being a violent thug, misinformation that spread across social media and led to death threats against the attack victim.

The former EDL leader was ordered never to repeat the lies.

But he has been accused of contempt of court after screening Silenced, which includes the false claims, in London at a recent demonstration.

