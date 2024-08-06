Vulnerable teen terrified to return to school after ‘unprovoked’ assault in Forfar

A Forfar mum has slammed the bullies who assaulted her vulnerable teenage daughter in an unprovoked attack in the town on Monday.

The mum, who has asked not to be named to protect her 14-year-old daughter, says the attack has left the teenager terrified and afraid to go back to school next week.

Police Scotland say they are investigating the incident on Monday evening.

‘Planned’ attack on teenage girl in Forfar

The mum of the teenage girl said the attack happened in the play park at Forfar’s Green Street car park not long after her daughter left to meet her friend early on Monday evening.

She said: “This was a pre-planned attack on my daughter who is vulnerable.

“She was jumped on by a group of teenagers she knows.

“My daughter has been getting bullied at school and she ended up being attacked by the same group of teenagers – three girls and two boys a year older than her.

“Two girls and two boys carried out the attack while a third girl videoed the entire thing.”

The mum said the group had lured her daughter to the park by pretending to be nice to her.

She said: “They got her to a secluded spot and then they began the assault.

“They kicked her on the face and head, hit her, landed punches on her face and stamped on her back.

“They also made her say the most dreadful things about herself and all the time the attack was happening a girl with the group stood back and videod the whole thing.

Teen terrified to go back to school

“My daughter has been left badly bruised and sore and absolutely terrified.

“She doesn’t even want to go back to school next week.”

The mum said the attack only ended when passing adults intervened.

She said: “If they hadn’t been seen and stopped, allowing my daughter to run away I am terrified to think how far they would have taken this.”

The woman said someone called the police who arrived and the gang scattered.

Police took the girl home before going to see if they could find her attackers.

The “sickened” mum said: “This has broken my heart what my poor daughter went through at the hands of these bullies.

“I am trying not to think about what could have happened. I genuinely think they would have continued beating her up.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We were called to a report of an assault on a 14-year-old girl on Victoria Road, Forfar around 6.56pm on Monday.

“Enquiries into the incident are ongoing.”