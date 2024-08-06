Vulnerable teen terrified to return to school after ‘unprovoked’ assault in Forfar

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Vulnerable teen terrified to return to school after ‘unprovoked’ assault in Forfar

"Two girls and two boys carried out the attack while a third girl videoed the entire thing."

By Lindsey Hamilton
The play park in Forfar's Green Street car park.
The teenager was attacked in the play park in Forfar's Green Street car park. Image: Google Maps

A Forfar mum has slammed the bullies who assaulted her vulnerable teenage daughter in an unprovoked attack in the town on Monday.

The mum, who has asked not to be named to protect her 14-year-old daughter, says the attack has left the teenager terrified and afraid to go back to school next week.

Police Scotland say they are investigating the incident on Monday evening.

‘Planned’ attack on teenage girl in Forfar

The mum of the teenage girl said the attack happened in the play park at Forfar’s Green Street car park not long after her daughter left to meet her friend early on Monday evening.

She said: “This was a pre-planned attack on my daughter who is vulnerable.

“She was jumped on by a group of teenagers she knows.

“My daughter has been getting bullied at school and she ended up being attacked by the same group of teenagers – three girls and two boys a year older than her.

teenager attacked in Forfar
The attack happened in the play park just off Victoria Street. Image: Google Maps

“Two girls and two boys carried out the attack while a third girl videoed the entire thing.”

The mum said the group had lured her daughter to the park by pretending to be nice to her.

She said: “They got her to a secluded spot and then they began the assault.

“They kicked her on the face and head, hit her, landed punches on her face and stamped on her back.

“They also made her say the most dreadful things about herself and all the time the attack was happening a girl with the group stood back and videod the whole thing.

Teen terrified to go back to school

“My daughter has been left badly bruised and sore and absolutely terrified.

“She doesn’t even want to go back to school next week.”

The mum said the attack only ended when passing adults intervened.

She said: “If they hadn’t been seen and stopped, allowing my daughter to run away I am terrified to think how far they would have taken this.”

The woman said someone called the police who arrived and the gang scattered.

Police took the girl home before going to see if they could find her attackers.

The “sickened” mum said: “This has broken my heart what my poor daughter went through at the hands of these bullies.

“I am trying not to think about what could have happened. I genuinely think they would have continued beating her up.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We were called to a report of an assault on a 14-year-old girl on Victoria Road, Forfar around 6.56pm on Monday.

“Enquiries into the incident are ongoing.”

