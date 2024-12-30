Man appears in court after ‘police stand-off’ in Cowdenbeath

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Courts

Man appears in court after ‘police stand-off’ in Cowdenbeath

Gary McIntyre, who is accused of culpable and reckless conduct, was remanded in custody.

By Jamie Buchan
Riot police and armed officers gained entry to the flat shortly before 6pm.
Police in riot gear were called to Watson Street, Cowdenbeath, on Friday. Image: Neil Henderson/DC Thomson

A man has been remanded in custody following an alleged stand-off involving armed police and firefighters.

Emergency services were called to a flat in Cowdenbeath’s Watson Street on Friday afternoon.

The area was locked down by police for about six hours, with members of the public ordered to stay away.

At one point, firefighters were seen spraying water at a first floor window, with smoke coming out of the property.

Court appearance

On Monday, Gary McIntyre appeared on petition at Dunfermline Sheriff Court in connection with the incident.



The 30-year-old faces allegations of culpable and reckless conduct, as well as two charges of assault.

McIntyre, who is from Cowdenbeath, is also accused of behaving in a threatening or abusive manner, likely to cause fear or alarm.

He made no plea during the brief, private hearing.

He was remanded in custody and is expected to make a follow-up appearance at the same court next week.







