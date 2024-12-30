Man appears in court after ‘police stand-off’ in Cowdenbeath

A man has been remanded in custody following an alleged stand-off involving armed police and firefighters.

Emergency services were called to a flat in Cowdenbeath’s Watson Street on Friday afternoon.

The area was locked down by police for about six hours, with members of the public ordered to stay away.

At one point, firefighters were seen spraying water at a first floor window, with smoke coming out of the property.

Court appearance

On Monday, Gary McIntyre appeared on petition at Dunfermline Sheriff Court in connection with the incident.

The 30-year-old faces allegations of culpable and reckless conduct, as well as two charges of assault.

McIntyre, who is from Cowdenbeath, is also accused of behaving in a threatening or abusive manner, likely to cause fear or alarm.

He made no plea during the brief, private hearing.

He was remanded in custody and is expected to make a follow-up appearance at the same court next week.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.