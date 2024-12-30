VIDEO: Fans fight after Dundee win over St Mirren as police called to ‘disturbance’ near stadium

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

VIDEO: Fans fight after Dundee win over St Mirren as police called to ‘disturbance’ near stadium

The clash took place as cars were trying to leave the SMiSA Stadium on Sunday.

By Ben MacDonald

Police were called to a disturbance involving Dundee and St Mirren supporters in Paisley on Sunday evening.

A video has been shared online showing groups of football fans brawling outside the SMiSA Stadium.

Trouble flared after the Dark Blues had come out on top in the Premiership clash.

At the start of the video, posted by X account Casual Ultra Official, fans can be heard singing Dundee striker Simon Murray’s name.

Several hooded individuals are then seen lashing out at each other on a grassy verge, next to a line of traffic leaving the ground.

Dundee goalscorer Simon Murray’s name can be heard being sung in the video. Image: Rob Casey/SNS Group

One eyewitness claimed that a police van headed towards the stadium at around 5.15pm.

A police spokesperson said: “At around 5pm on Sunday we received a report of a disturbance on Greenhill Road.

“Officers attended and there was no disturbance ongoing and no reports of any injuries.

“The group dispersed and no further police action required.”

Dundee secured a 2-1 victory in Renfrewshire, with Murray scoring both goals.

More from Dundee FC

Dundee derby action
Dundee and Dundee United join forces to send derby warning to fans over pyrotechnics
Seun Adewumi
EXCLUSIVE: Dundee exit dates for Seun Adewumi and Sean Kelly revealed as deals head…
Ben Williamson was involved in a road traffic accident
Fife-born former Dundee midfielder Ben Williamson injured in horror Dunfermline car crash
Dundee celebrate as St Mirren commiserate
3 talking points as Dundee stand up to major St Mirren test but how…
4
Kevin Holt roars with delight as Dundee United claim victory over Aberdeen.
Jim Goodwin promises 'chests out and ready for battle' as Dundee United boss eyes…
Simon Murray
Tony Docherty on Dundee January transfer business with FIVE centre-backs now injured after gutsy…
3
Antonio Portales
Dundee 'rocked' by Antonio Portales injury news
Dundee and Scotland youth star Ally Graham
EXCLUSIVE: Dundee starlet Ally Graham set to join English Premier League outfit
Lyall Cameron
Dundee 'belief' remains strong insists midfield ace despite poor form
Luke Graham made his Premiership debut at Tannadice last weekend. Image: David Young/Shutterstock
Dundee recall Luke Graham after impressive Falkirk loan spell
2

Conversation