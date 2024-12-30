VIDEO: Fans fight after Dundee win over St Mirren as police called to ‘disturbance’ near stadium

Police were called to a disturbance involving Dundee and St Mirren supporters in Paisley on Sunday evening.

A video has been shared online showing groups of football fans brawling outside the SMiSA Stadium.

Trouble flared after the Dark Blues had come out on top in the Premiership clash.

At the start of the video, posted by X account Casual Ultra Official, fans can be heard singing Dundee striker Simon Murray’s name.

Several hooded individuals are then seen lashing out at each other on a grassy verge, next to a line of traffic leaving the ground.

One eyewitness claimed that a police van headed towards the stadium at around 5.15pm.

A police spokesperson said: “At around 5pm on Sunday we received a report of a disturbance on Greenhill Road.

“Officers attended and there was no disturbance ongoing and no reports of any injuries.

“The group dispersed and no further police action required.”

Dundee secured a 2-1 victory in Renfrewshire, with Murray scoring both goals.