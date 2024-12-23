Details of huge Cromlix hotel restaurant extension recently approved

The year may be about to draw to a close, but we’ve already got an eye on the planning permission requests that could be allowed or denied in 2025.

Welcome back to Planning Ahead, our regular curated list of the most eye-catching Stirling Council planning applications.

Sir Andy Murray’s Cromlix hotel near Kinbuck will be extended to make space for a new restaurant, after council approval.

But, before we tell you all the details, take a look at what else has been going on recently in the world of Stirlingshire planning.

Holiday pods possible for Blair Drummond farm land

Stirling Council has received a request to build three short-term holiday lets at Mains of Burnbank Farm in Blair Drummond.

Currently agricultural land, the proposed site would host three prefabricated, timber pod-style huts, with space for car and bike parking.

Inside, each pod would have an en-suite shower room, a double bed, a sofa, and a kitchenette with a small dining table and chairs.

The aim is for the holiday lets to take advantage of the area’s picturesque views, looking out over the Menteith Hills.

If approved, an upgrade of the existing access onto the nearby B8031 road will also be carried out.

Planning reference: 24/00731/FUL

Auchenbowie eco-cabins could be on the cards

More holiday accommodation is proposed for Barr Wood in Auchenbowie, where plans have been submitted with the hopes of building four new tourist ‘eco-cabins’.

Each compact cabin would have a bedroom with a double bed, a shower room, a living room, and a kitchen-dining room.

The proposed project would also involve the erection of a management building and an outdoor activity and education centre.

According to the paperwork, the idea is for the complex to “result in a completely self-sustaining tourism development that will have minimal impact on the landscape and its surroundings”.

Planning reference: 24/00747/FUL

Crucial maintenance at Langgarth House

Historic Stirling building Langgarth House on St Ninians Road was used as council offices until 2009, and was tragically ravaged by fire earlier this year.

Stirling Council has spent time establishing the extent of the damage and considering next steps.

Now, a planning request has been submitted to secure the building, which originally dates back to 1897.

If approved, the maintenance will include the “removal of loose and dangerous materials” including debris and asbestos.

Architecturally significant components of the building will be salvaged and secured, and some elements will be temporarily propped or taken down, including the chimney.

However, at this stage, it’s clear the work would purely be to preserve the shell of Langgarth House, with no repairs planned.

Planning reference: 24/00743/LBC

New hairdresser for Baker Street

Elsewhere in the city centre, the former Gloria’s Cafe on Baker Street has been renovated.

A retrospective planning request has been submitted to the council, as the premises has already been converted from a cafe into a hair salon.

The application says drainage issues had caused deterioration of the original shopfront, meaning the work had to be carried out immediately.

Planning reference: 24/00750/LBC

Golf shop and tuition proposed at Borrowmeadow Road

Lots of new developments are planned and proposed for Borrowmeadow Road, as the area prepares for an exciting new era of regeneration.

The latest planning application for the spot has been submitted by Affordable Golf, a retailer which specialises in golf equipment and also offers custom fitting and training.

The company is requesting permission to use a unit for sports training and tuition, as well as the sale of bulky goods.

According to the paperwork, the space would house an indoor practise area, which “enables customers to try equipment before purchasing and for coaching/tuition that is provided by an on-site professional.”

Planning reference: 24/00699/FUL

Camphill Blair Drummond sports centre plan withdrawn

Back in October, we told you about a proposal for the building of a new sports and activity centre at Camphill Blair Drummond, a residential and day care facility for people with learning disabilities.

This planning application has now been withdrawn.

Part of a wider redevelopment masterplan, the proposed centre would have housed a large, versatile sports hall, as well as a miniature football pitch.

The centre would also have had space for a small gym, as well as changing and shower facilities.

Planning reference: 24/00622/LBC

Cromlix allowed to serve up restaurant extension

And, as mentioned earlier, the Cromlix hotel, owned by Andy and Kim Murray, will add a new restaurant space, overlooking the back lawn, after planning permission was granted with conditions.

There will be room for up to 80 people to dine once the work has been completed.

The hotel’s current dining room, known as The Glasshouse, will stay as it is, to be used for afternoon teas and private events.

Back-of-house services, such as the kitchen, dish-washing and laundry, will also be consolidated into the new extension.

Once finished, the extension will cover an overall area of around 500 square metres.

Planning references: 24/00624/FUL and 24/00625/LBC

You can see the plans here:

Blair Drummond holiday pods

Auchenbowie tourist eco-cabins

Langgarth House maintenance

Baker Street hairdresser renovation

Golf shop on Borrowmeadow Road

Withdrawn Camphill Blair Drummond sports centre

Cromlix restaurant extension approved

For more Stirling news and features visit our page or join us on Facebook