Long-awaited new Stirling Asda supermarket gets final sign-off

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News

Long-awaited new Stirling Asda supermarket gets final sign-off

What do Asda, the Wallace Monument and Cambusbarron Rovers FC have in common? They all feature in our Planning Ahead update.

By Alex Watson
Currently, the closest Asda branch to Stirling is in Alloa. Image: Pajor Pawel/Shutterstock/DC Thomson
Currently, the closest Asda branch to Stirling is in Alloa. Image: Pajor Pawel/Shutterstock/DC Thomson

It’s time for Planning Ahead, The Courier’s regular round-up of the latest eye-catching Stirling Council planning applications to be submitted or approved.

Some locals have been keen to see an Asda supermarket open south of Springkerse Retail Park since it was given the go-ahead five months ago.

Read on to find out the latest on the situation – but, first, here are are a few other interesting local planning requests.

CCTV upgrade for Wallace Monument

You might be surprised to see a planning permission request related to Stirling’s famous National Wallace Monument.

Don’t worry – nobody is hoping to convert the 155-year-old landmark into flats.

Stirling Council has applied for authorisation to upgrade the tower’s CCTV system. The plan is to replace the existing cameras with new ones, as well as a more modern recorder and a viewing station.

It may be more than a century old, but the Wallace Monument is getting a modern makeover in one respect

According to the plans, there are 17 cameras installed throughout the popular visitor attraction.

Events in the recent past might explain why caretakers of the site are keen to keep its security as up-to-date as possible.

In March 2023, two climate activists were arrested for spray-painting and smashing the glass of the Wallace Monument display case holding a sword once used by William Wallace.

At the time, Stirling Council called it a “deplorable act of vandalism”.

Planning reference: 24/00012/LBC

Sports and activity centre at Camphill Blair Drummond

Planning permission is currently being sought for the building of a new sports and activity centre at Camphill Blair Drummond, a residential and day care facility for people with learning disabilities.

This request is part of a wider redevelopment masterplan, intended to improve the quality of accommodation, services and community living for residents.

If approved, the sports centre will offer plenty of options for Camphill Blair Drummond residents and day users

According to submitted plans, the proposed centre would comprise one building housing a large sports hall offering badminton, volleyball and junior high basketball courts, as well as a miniature football pitch.

The centre would also have space for a small gym, as well as changing and shower facilities.

Planning references: 24/00620/FUL and 24/00622/LBC

Susies Snack Bar hopes to renew permission

The owner of Susies Snack Bar off Whitehouse Road is looking to renew planning permission for the business.

According to her application, Susanne MacQuarrie has been running her food van on Springkerse Industrial Estate for 20 years.

Despite a fire caused by an electrical fault that caused extensive damage in August 2020, the snack bar has carried on serving its loyal customers.

Susies serves everything from hot filled breakfast rolls to lunchtime burgers and salads.

Planning reference: 24/00532/FUL

New Cambusbarron Rovers changing facility

Cambusbarron Rovers Football Ground has had its request to build a new space next to the team’s clubhouse for use as an additional changing facility approved with conditions.

The new changing facility will be built next to the clubhouse

The planned cabin looks set to be a basic, no-frills affair, though it will have heating – a feature players will no doubt be relieved to hear about.

Planning reference: 24/00518/FUL

Asda all set for work to begin

It’s been a long process, but it looks like the wait for an Asda in Stirling will soon be over.

Last week, a final thumbs-up for the supermarket to be built on land south of Springkerse Retail Park was given.

Planning permission was originally submitted in July 2023 and eventually approved in May 2024. Now, a grant of full planning permission has been issued.

The empty area where Asda is to be built will be transformed once all the proposed work has taken place

Asda won’t be the only new destination for Stirling locals after the development is completed.

The plans also feature a petrol station, car showroom, offices, and space for new businesses to open up shop.

A new bridge suitable for pedestrians, wheelchair users and cyclists will be built, allowing them to cross Town Burn, which currently cuts the existing retail park off from where the new Asda will sit.

Planning reference: 23/00465/FUL

You can see the plans here:

Wallace Monument CCTV upgrade

Blairdrummond sports and activity centre

Springkerse Industrial Estate snack bar

Cambusbarron Rovers changing room

New Asda supermarket full planning permission granted

For more Stirling news and features visit our page or join us on Facebook

More from News

Brechin man wins online raffle
Brechin football coach scoops new home, car and £10k cash in online draw
Breaking news
Emergency services attend after car crashes into house in St Andrews
Police were called to the Hermitage A9 off-slip on Sunday.
Police hit out at 'dangerous' Perthshire drivers who abandoned cars on A9 to visit…
Post Thumbnail
Monday court round-up — Decoy sting and wrong prison
Left to right: Danni Menzies, Caz Milligan and Kirsten Cameron.
14 of the biggest social media influencers in Tayside, Fife and Stirling
18
Dunfermline Christmas lights in 2022. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Dunfermline Christmas lights switch-on: Full details of 2024 festive event
Pavement parking ban set to be in place in Perth and Kinross
Perth and Kinross pavement parking ban start date revealed
Fairmuir Park in Dundee.
Man, 29, charged after 'approaching child' at Dundee park during football game
Amber Henderson (left) as 'Martha' from Baby Reindeer.
Kirkcaldy woman goes viral for Baby Reindeer 'Martha' Halloween costume
Unison members on the picket line.
Perth and Kinross strikes: Daily list of schools open and closed
5

Conversation