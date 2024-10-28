Long-awaited new Stirling Asda supermarket gets final sign-off

It’s time for Planning Ahead, The Courier’s regular round-up of the latest eye-catching Stirling Council planning applications to be submitted or approved.

Some locals have been keen to see an Asda supermarket open south of Springkerse Retail Park since it was given the go-ahead five months ago.

Read on to find out the latest on the situation – but, first, here are are a few other interesting local planning requests.

CCTV upgrade for Wallace Monument

You might be surprised to see a planning permission request related to Stirling’s famous National Wallace Monument.

Don’t worry – nobody is hoping to convert the 155-year-old landmark into flats.

Stirling Council has applied for authorisation to upgrade the tower’s CCTV system. The plan is to replace the existing cameras with new ones, as well as a more modern recorder and a viewing station.

According to the plans, there are 17 cameras installed throughout the popular visitor attraction.

Events in the recent past might explain why caretakers of the site are keen to keep its security as up-to-date as possible.

In March 2023, two climate activists were arrested for spray-painting and smashing the glass of the Wallace Monument display case holding a sword once used by William Wallace.

At the time, Stirling Council called it a “deplorable act of vandalism”.

Planning reference: 24/00012/LBC

Sports and activity centre at Camphill Blair Drummond

Planning permission is currently being sought for the building of a new sports and activity centre at Camphill Blair Drummond, a residential and day care facility for people with learning disabilities.

This request is part of a wider redevelopment masterplan, intended to improve the quality of accommodation, services and community living for residents.

According to submitted plans, the proposed centre would comprise one building housing a large sports hall offering badminton, volleyball and junior high basketball courts, as well as a miniature football pitch.

The centre would also have space for a small gym, as well as changing and shower facilities.

Planning references: 24/00620/FUL and 24/00622/LBC

Susies Snack Bar hopes to renew permission

The owner of Susies Snack Bar off Whitehouse Road is looking to renew planning permission for the business.

According to her application, Susanne MacQuarrie has been running her food van on Springkerse Industrial Estate for 20 years.

Despite a fire caused by an electrical fault that caused extensive damage in August 2020, the snack bar has carried on serving its loyal customers.

Susies serves everything from hot filled breakfast rolls to lunchtime burgers and salads.

Planning reference: 24/00532/FUL

New Cambusbarron Rovers changing facility

Cambusbarron Rovers Football Ground has had its request to build a new space next to the team’s clubhouse for use as an additional changing facility approved with conditions.

The planned cabin looks set to be a basic, no-frills affair, though it will have heating – a feature players will no doubt be relieved to hear about.

Planning reference: 24/00518/FUL

Asda all set for work to begin

It’s been a long process, but it looks like the wait for an Asda in Stirling will soon be over.

Last week, a final thumbs-up for the supermarket to be built on land south of Springkerse Retail Park was given.

Planning permission was originally submitted in July 2023 and eventually approved in May 2024. Now, a grant of full planning permission has been issued.

Asda won’t be the only new destination for Stirling locals after the development is completed.

The plans also feature a petrol station, car showroom, offices, and space for new businesses to open up shop.

A new bridge suitable for pedestrians, wheelchair users and cyclists will be built, allowing them to cross Town Burn, which currently cuts the existing retail park off from where the new Asda will sit.

Planning reference: 23/00465/FUL

