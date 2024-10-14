Former Stirling pub could be transformed into physiotherapy treatment rooms

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Former Stirling pub could be transformed into physiotherapy treatment rooms

More Cromlix hotel renovations, a Sheriff Court refurb and a new lease of life for a former Raploch pub - there's a lot going on in and around Stirling.

Back O' Hill bar on Drip Road could soon look very different. Images: Google Street View/DC Thomson
Back O' Hill bar on Drip Road could soon look very different. Images: Google Street View/DC Thomson
By Alex Watson

Welcome back to Planning Ahead, our regular look at the most interesting planning proposals made, approved and denied across Stirlingshire recently.

City locals might be surprised to learn that Back O’ Hill bar on Drip Road could soon be transformed into a very different business.

But, before we tell you more about that, here’s the best of the rest.

Roof renovations for the Cromlix

Refurbishment work at Sir Andy and Kim Murray’s luxurious Cromlix hotel looks set to continue.

Stirling Council has approved the installation of a new slate roof, rainwater goods and rooflights at the category C-listed Victorian mansion house near Kinbuck.

Andy and Kim celebrated their wedding at the Cromlix in 2015.
Andy and Kim Murray celebrated their wedding at the Cromlix in 2015 – now they are its owners. Image: Cromlix Hotel

According to the planning application submitted, the Cromlix’s roof is currently in a poor state of repair, with evidence of water ingress, and will need to be re-slated in its entirety.

It is stated in the paperwork that all corroded cast iron rainwater goods (such as drainpipes) and roof windows that need to be upgraded will be switched with replacements matching the originals.

Planning reference: 24/00482/LBC

Helipad approved at historical mansion

And another grand Stirlingshire property has had the green light regarding its planning request.

Regular Planning Ahead readers might remember that the owner of historical Boquhan House submitted proposed plans for a private helipad and helicopter storage on the building’s grounds.

The property owner is only permitted to use the helipad for private journeys

The request has now been approved, so construction work can begin on the project, allowing the householder to travel by air with ease.

Planning reference: 24/00425/FUL

Derelict Bridge of Allan Hotel to become flats

More good news for planning permission hopefuls, as a request to turn the derelict function room and manager’s apartment of Bridge of Allan’s former Allan Water Hotel into three properties has been given the okay.

Located next to Indian restaurant Five Rivers, the site will be transformed into one one-bedroom and two two-bedroom dwellings.

A look at the plans for the new homes

The council’s decision notice states that any replacement gutters must be approved before they are fitted, and the same goes for any materials used for upgrading the external walls or roof.

This is in order to preserve the original historical character and appearance of the building.

Planning reference: 24/00468/FUL and 24/00467/LBC

Cambusbarron change of use request refused

In Cambusbarron, a planning request submitted in August has been refused by Stirling Council

The applicant sought to convert a residential property on Touch Road into an office space for Touch Business Centre and Estate.

The council’s rejection says the proposed change of use is unlawful under current planning regulations.

Planning reference: 24/00559/LWP

Verdict pending on court improvements

the Stirling Carer previously plead guilty at Stirling Sheriff Court.
Stirling Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson

Stirling Sheriff Court’s exterior could soon be getting a facelift.

The Scottish Courts and Tribunals Service has applied for permission to alter the south elevation of the Barnton Street building.

The proposed work would include the addition of a new boiler flue, as well as the painting of existing louvres black to match downpipes and railings.

Planning reference: 24/00628/FUL

Peatland restoration in Thornhill

The scarlet red line on this map indicates where peatland would be restored following approval

NatureScot has applied to restore peatland at Flanders Moss National Nature Reserve in Thornhill.

Restoring peatland can involve clearing trees and re-wetting land that has previously been drained in order to benefit natural ecosystems.

The application says the public body has already sought and/or obtained funding for the project.

Planning reference: 24/00608/NPT

Three new homes for Plean

The proposed site of the three new Plean homes is highlighted here

Three new residential properties could be constructed on Plean’s Mcaulay Brae if approval is given.

Ogilvie Homes wishes to build three two-storey homes on the land between the street’s existing numbers 29 and 31.

The proposed plan is for two semi-detached houses and one larger detached home.

Planning reference: 24/00600/FUL

New chapter for Back O’ Hill bar

Finally, former Raploch pub Back O’ Hill could soon look entirely different.

Planning permission has been requested to renovate the Drip Road bar, turning it into physiotherapy treatment rooms.

This would involve the removal of the pub’s bar itself and some decoration work.

Former Back O’ Hill customers likely wouldn’t recognise the pub post-renovation

Setting up the clinic would involve the creation of four private treatment rooms, a small exercise space and a reception area.

The proposed plan also states that the attached first floor flat above the pub would be converted into short-term let accommodation.

Planning reference: 24/00613/FUL

You can see the plans here:

Cromlix hotel roof renovations

Boquhan House helipad

Bridge of Allan derelict hotel conversion

Stirling Sheriff Court improvements

Refused Cambusbarron change of use

Three new Plean homes

Thornhill peatland restoration

Back O’ Hill bar could become physiotherapy clinic

Conversation