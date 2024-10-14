Former Stirling pub could be transformed into physiotherapy treatment rooms

Welcome back to Planning Ahead, our regular look at the most interesting planning proposals made, approved and denied across Stirlingshire recently.

City locals might be surprised to learn that Back O’ Hill bar on Drip Road could soon be transformed into a very different business.

But, before we tell you more about that, here’s the best of the rest.

Roof renovations for the Cromlix

Refurbishment work at Sir Andy and Kim Murray’s luxurious Cromlix hotel looks set to continue.

Stirling Council has approved the installation of a new slate roof, rainwater goods and rooflights at the category C-listed Victorian mansion house near Kinbuck.

According to the planning application submitted, the Cromlix’s roof is currently in a poor state of repair, with evidence of water ingress, and will need to be re-slated in its entirety.

It is stated in the paperwork that all corroded cast iron rainwater goods (such as drainpipes) and roof windows that need to be upgraded will be switched with replacements matching the originals.

Planning reference: 24/00482/LBC

Helipad approved at historical mansion

And another grand Stirlingshire property has had the green light regarding its planning request.

Regular Planning Ahead readers might remember that the owner of historical Boquhan House submitted proposed plans for a private helipad and helicopter storage on the building’s grounds.

The request has now been approved, so construction work can begin on the project, allowing the householder to travel by air with ease.

Planning reference: 24/00425/FUL

Derelict Bridge of Allan Hotel to become flats

More good news for planning permission hopefuls, as a request to turn the derelict function room and manager’s apartment of Bridge of Allan’s former Allan Water Hotel into three properties has been given the okay.

Located next to Indian restaurant Five Rivers, the site will be transformed into one one-bedroom and two two-bedroom dwellings.

The council’s decision notice states that any replacement gutters must be approved before they are fitted, and the same goes for any materials used for upgrading the external walls or roof.

This is in order to preserve the original historical character and appearance of the building.

Planning reference: 24/00468/FUL and 24/00467/LBC

Cambusbarron change of use request refused

In Cambusbarron, a planning request submitted in August has been refused by Stirling Council

The applicant sought to convert a residential property on Touch Road into an office space for Touch Business Centre and Estate.

The council’s rejection says the proposed change of use is unlawful under current planning regulations.

Planning reference: 24/00559/LWP

Verdict pending on court improvements

Stirling Sheriff Court’s exterior could soon be getting a facelift.

The Scottish Courts and Tribunals Service has applied for permission to alter the south elevation of the Barnton Street building.

The proposed work would include the addition of a new boiler flue, as well as the painting of existing louvres black to match downpipes and railings.

Planning reference: 24/00628/FUL

Peatland restoration in Thornhill

NatureScot has applied to restore peatland at Flanders Moss National Nature Reserve in Thornhill.

Restoring peatland can involve clearing trees and re-wetting land that has previously been drained in order to benefit natural ecosystems.

The application says the public body has already sought and/or obtained funding for the project.

Planning reference: 24/00608/NPT

Three new homes for Plean

Three new residential properties could be constructed on Plean’s Mcaulay Brae if approval is given.

Ogilvie Homes wishes to build three two-storey homes on the land between the street’s existing numbers 29 and 31.

The proposed plan is for two semi-detached houses and one larger detached home.

Planning reference: 24/00600/FUL

New chapter for Back O’ Hill bar

Finally, former Raploch pub Back O’ Hill could soon look entirely different.

Planning permission has been requested to renovate the Drip Road bar, turning it into physiotherapy treatment rooms.

This would involve the removal of the pub’s bar itself and some decoration work.

Setting up the clinic would involve the creation of four private treatment rooms, a small exercise space and a reception area.

The proposed plan also states that the attached first floor flat above the pub would be converted into short-term let accommodation.

Planning reference: 24/00613/FUL

You can see the plans here:

Cromlix hotel roof renovations

Boquhan House helipad

Bridge of Allan derelict hotel conversion

Stirling Sheriff Court improvements

Refused Cambusbarron change of use

Three new Plean homes

Thornhill peatland restoration

Back O’ Hill bar could become physiotherapy clinic

For more Stirling news and features visit our page or join us on Facebook