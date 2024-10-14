Forfar farm worker proposes to partner with 124 straw bales

A Forfar farm worker has shared how he proposed to his partner with straw bales.

Ross Janoch, 32, popped the question to 33-year-old Sara Robertson, 33, at South Leckaway Farm last month.

Ross, who works offshore as well as on the farm, spent four hours arranging 124 straw bales to spell out ‘Will u marry me?’.

He told The Courier that Sara was left “impressed” by the unique proposal on September 20.

He said: “I just wanted to do something original rather than the old proposal on holiday or at a restaurant.

“I was bringing in all the straw bales after all the combing was finished and had the idea then.

“We have been together since August 2023 but had known each other a number of years before that.

“Sara was shocked and impressed at same time because I also work offshore and was due to go offshore the day I set it all up but I had extra time off that I did not tell her about.”

Ross formulated a plan to set the bales up and get Sara to the farm without knowing anything.

Leaving just before 4am as normal, it took him four hours to prepare the proposal.

“I got my mum to phone her (Sara) and tell her some cattle had escaped and could she come and help,” Ross continued.

“So she rushed to leave her house and when she arrived in the field the cows were supposed to be in, to her shock I was standing there beside all of the bales.”