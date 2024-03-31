Fire at former Stirling Council building being treated as deliberate

A blaze at a historic building in Stirling is being treated as deliberate.

Fire crews rushed to the scene at Langgarth House on St Ninians Road shortly before 5.30pm on Saturday.

The empty B-Listed building is currently on the market after being sold on by Stirling Council.

Nobody is understood to have been injured.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “We received the call at 5.27pm on Saturday and we mobilised three appliances to the scene.

“We are still in attendance.”

A Stirling Council spokesperson said: “We are concerned to see the fire at Langgarth House this evening.

“Our immediate priority is to support the fire service and we would encourage people to stay away and follow the instructions of emergency services in helping provide a safe cordon around the site.”

Stirling MP Alyn Smith described the scene at Langgarth House as a “sad sight”.

In a Facebook post, he said: “A sad sight at the old Langgarth House at Old Viewforth.

“Grateful to Scottish Fire and Rescue Service and Police Scotland in attendance keeping everyone safe.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Police were called to a fire at an abandoned building on St Ninian’s Road, Stirling, around 5.50pm on Saturday, March 30, 2024.

“Emergency services attended and the fire was extinguished by the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service.

“No-one was injured and the road has re-opened.

“The fire is being treated as wilful and inquiries are ongoing.

“Anyone who may have seen anything suspicious around the time of the fire or has any information is urged to contact police via 101, quoting incident 2951 of 30 March.”