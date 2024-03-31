Fife 11 pictures as Anstruther dook helps Easter go with a splash Dozes of hardy souls plunged into Cellardyke tidal pool on Saturday. The Anstruther dook went with a splash on Saturday. Image: David Wardle. By Claire Warrender March 31 2024, 10:28am March 31 2024, 10:28am Share 11 pictures as Anstruther dook helps Easter go with a splash Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/fife/4936445/11-pictures-as-anstruther-dook-helps-easter-go-with-a-splash/ Copy Link 0 comment The Easter weekend went with a splash for dozens of swimmers who took part in an Anstruther dook. Dressed in bathing suits, wetsuits and even bobble hats, people of all ages plunged into Cellardyke tidal pool on Saturday. The event in aid of this summer’s Anstruther Harbour Festival and Muster also involved archery and axe-throwing sessions. And youngsters got into the Easter spirit with an egg hunt laid on by organisers. As the sun shone on the Anstruther dook, photographer David Wardle captured some of the fun. The event took place at Cellardyke bathing pool. Image: David Wardle. Margaret Fitzsimmons and Tracy Fraser were among those who took the plunge. Image: David Wardle. The sun was out for the Anstruther dook but the water was still chilly. Image David Wardle. The dook raised funds for this summer’s Anstruther Harbour Festival and Muster. Image: David Wardle. Swimmers calling themselves the “Nae Richters” dived into the spirit of the Anstruther dook. Image: David Wardle. Brrr – the water looks cold! Image: David Wardle. Cohen, Erin, Olivia, Lisa, Gemma and Kobe Brailey enjoyed their swim. Image: David Wardle. Marcy McAuslan (7) tries her hand at archer, courtesy of East Neuk Outdoors. Image: David Wardle. Marcy McAuslan with her bow and arrow. Image: David Wardle. Eleven-year-olds Sophia and Ava have a go at axe throwing. Image: David Wardle.
Conversation