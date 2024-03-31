11 pictures as Anstruther dook helps Easter go with a splash

The Easter weekend went with a splash for dozens of swimmers who took part in an Anstruther dook.

Dressed in bathing suits, wetsuits and even bobble hats, people of all ages plunged into Cellardyke tidal pool on Saturday.

The event in aid of this summer’s Anstruther Harbour Festival and Muster also involved archery and axe-throwing sessions.

And youngsters got into the Easter spirit with an egg hunt laid on by organisers.

As the sun shone on the Anstruther dook, photographer David Wardle captured some of the fun.