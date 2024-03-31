11 pictures as Anstruther dook helps Easter go with a splash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

11 pictures as Anstruther dook helps Easter go with a splash

Dozes of hardy souls plunged into Cellardyke tidal pool on Saturday.

The Anstruther dook went with a splash on Saturday.
The Anstruther dook went with a splash on Saturday. Image: David Wardle.
By Claire Warrender

The Easter weekend went with a splash for dozens of swimmers who took part in an Anstruther dook.

Dressed in bathing suits, wetsuits and even bobble hats, people of all ages plunged into Cellardyke tidal pool on Saturday.

The event in aid of this summer’s Anstruther Harbour Festival and Muster also involved archery and axe-throwing sessions.

And youngsters got into the Easter spirit with an egg hunt laid on by organisers.

As the sun shone on the Anstruther dook, photographer David Wardle captured some of the fun.

The event took place at Cellardyke bathing pool.
The event took place at Cellardyke bathing pool. Image: David Wardle.
Margaret Fitzsimmons and Tracy Fraser were among those who took the plunge.
Margaret Fitzsimmons and Tracy Fraser were among those who took the plunge. Image: David Wardle.
The sun was out for the Anstruther dook but the water was still chilly
The sun was out for the Anstruther dook but the water was still chilly. Image David Wardle.
The dook raised funds for this summer's Anstruther Harbour Festival and Muster.
The dook raised funds for this summer’s Anstruther Harbour Festival and Muster. Image: David Wardle.
Swimmers calling themselves the "Nae Richters" got into the spirit of the Anstruther dook
Swimmers calling themselves the “Nae Richters” dived into the spirit of the Anstruther dook. Image: David Wardle.
Brrr - the water looks cold for a dook in Anstruther
Brrr – the water looks cold! Image: David Wardle.
Cohen, Erin, Olivia, Lisa, Gemma and Kobe Brailey enjoyed their swim.
Cohen, Erin, Olivia, Lisa, Gemma and Kobe Brailey enjoyed their swim. Image: David Wardle.
Marcy McAuslan (7) tries her hand at archer, courtesy of East Neuk Outdoors.
Marcy McAuslan (7) tries her hand at archer, courtesy of East Neuk Outdoors. Image: David Wardle.
Marcy McAuslan with her bow and arrow.
Marcy McAuslan with her bow and arrow. Image: David Wardle.
Eleven-year-olds Sophia and Ava have a go at axe throwing.
Eleven-year-olds Sophia and Ava have a go at axe throwing. Image: David Wardle.

Conversation