Scotland’s top law officer breaks silence on under-fire Eljamel police probe

Scotland’s top law officer admits she is been concerned “for some time” about the slow pace of the six-year police investigation into disgraced ex-NHS Tayside surgeon Sam Eljamel.

Lord Advocate Dorothy Bain revealed her view as campaigners complain that detectives have still not established if his behaviour was criminal.

Eljamel harmed hundreds of patients while he worked in Dundee between 1995 and 2013.

Police launched an investigation into his butchery in 2018 after victims complained – but have made little notable progress since.

Ms Bain outlined her worries as she wrote to Kinross campaigner Jules Rose, who suffered a botched operation at Eljamel’s hands.

The Lord Advocate said: “I fully accept that you are profoundly concerned about the time that has now elapsed.

“I agree that this timescale is far too long.”

Ms Bain revealed she met police in September last year and put pressure on investigating officers to prioritise the probe.

She said: “I have been concerned for some time about the progress being made.

“I appreciate your dismay that this enquiry is taking a long time to come to a conclusion.”

Ms Bain said she would be willing to meet Ms Rose to discuss matters further.

Police Scotland only escalated the probe to a major investigation last October after a public inquiry was announced.

Officers previously admitted they were struggling to figure out if his behaviour was criminal due to a lack of medical expertise.

Detectives leading the case appealed to Scottish Government health officials for help in November 2022.

Politicians across Tayside said the Lord Advocate’s interventions is significant.

In a joint statement, MSPs Michael Marra, Liz Smith and Willie Rennie said: “The Lord Advocate’s apology to victims is welcome, but Police Scotland must now take action.”

A police spokesperson said: “This is an extremely complex and protracted investigation which is being investigated by the major investigation team to ensure it has the experience and specialist knowledge required.

“Extensive enquiries remain ongoing.”