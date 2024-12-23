Scotland’s top law officer breaks silence on under-fire Eljamel police probe

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Scotland’s top law officer breaks silence on under-fire Eljamel police probe

Lord Advocate Dorothy Bain spoke out about the investigation for the first time as pressure builds on detectives.

By Justin Bowie
Dorothy Bain KC
The Lord Advocate Dorothy Bain KC. Image: PA.

Scotland’s top law officer admits she is been concerned “for some time” about the slow pace of the six-year police investigation into disgraced ex-NHS Tayside surgeon Sam Eljamel.

Lord Advocate Dorothy Bain revealed her view as campaigners complain that detectives have still not established if his behaviour was criminal.

Eljamel harmed hundreds of patients while he worked in Dundee between 1995 and 2013.

Police launched an investigation into his butchery in 2018 after victims complained – but have made little notable progress since.

Ms Bain outlined her worries as she wrote to Kinross campaigner Jules Rose, who suffered a botched operation at Eljamel’s hands.

Disgraced ex-NHS Tayside surgeon Sam Eljamel at the operating table in August this year.

The Lord Advocate said: “I fully accept that you are profoundly concerned about the time that has now elapsed.

“I agree that this timescale is far too long.”

Ms Bain revealed she met police in September last year and put pressure on investigating officers to prioritise the probe.

She said: “I have been concerned for some time about the progress being made.

“I appreciate your dismay that this enquiry is taking a long time to come to a conclusion.”

Eljamel victim Jules Rose
Eljamel campaigner Jules Rose. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.

Ms Bain said she would be willing to meet Ms Rose to discuss matters further.

Police Scotland only escalated the probe to a major investigation last October after a public inquiry was announced.

Officers previously admitted they were struggling to figure out if his behaviour was criminal due to a lack of medical expertise.

Detectives leading the case appealed to Scottish Government health officials for help in November 2022.

Politicians across Tayside said the Lord Advocate’s interventions is significant.

In a joint statement, MSPs Michael Marra, Liz Smith and Willie Rennie said: “The Lord Advocate’s apology to victims is welcome, but Police Scotland must now take action.”

A police spokesperson said: “This is an extremely complex and protracted investigation which is being investigated by the major investigation team to ensure it has the experience and specialist knowledge required.

“Extensive enquiries remain ongoing.”

