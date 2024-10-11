EXCLUSIVE: Emails reveal Eljamel police faced ‘challenging’ hunt for medical experts

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

EXCLUSIVE: Emails reveal Eljamel police faced ‘challenging’ hunt for medical experts

Correspondence between detectives and health officials reveal how hard police are finding it to prove the disgraced NHS Tayside surgeon's behaviour was criminal.

Disgraced ex-NHS Tayside surgeon Eljamel is being investigated by police.
Disgraced ex-NHS Tayside surgeon Eljamel is being investigated by police.
Justin Bowie By Justin Bowie

Police probing disgraced Dundee surgeon Sam Eljamel admitted two years ago they were struggling to establish if his behaviour was criminal due to a lack of medical expertise.

Emails show detectives leading the case in November 2022 appealed to Scottish Government health officials for help, four years after complaints were first made to police.

Officers made the plea for support to Craig White, a senior health director, who was later assigned to set up the public inquiry into the Eljamel scandal.

In an email, a Tayside detective inspector wrote: “The current focus of my investigation to determine whether or not the actions of Eljamel amounted to criminal conduct or not.

“As this is a highly specialised field of medicine achieving this is proving challenging and not something that is frequently encountered by police.”

Mr White replied to say the Scottish Government would be happy to help investigating detectives.

Eljamel campaigners have protested over the slow pace of the police inquiry. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

The latest revelations come one day after Eljamel campaigners met police in Dundee to discuss the status of the six-year probe.

Patients who were harmed by the shamed ex-NHS Tayside medic first complained in 2018, but have since protested over the lack of progress.

Police said the “massive” probe is the most complex medical investigation in Scotland’s history.

Eljamel campaigner Pat Kelly.
Eljamel campaigner Pat Kelly. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

Former Dundee DJ Pat Kelly, a victim of Eljamel, said he was perplexed by the revelations police had contacted health officials for help.

He said: “I find it extremely bizarre that police were even contacting the Scottish Government for advice.

“It’s absolutely mind-blowing. What has it got to do with the government? I find the whole thing baffling.”

The police probe into Eljamel was only escalated to a “major investigation” last October, after the public inquiry was announced.

‘Playing catch-up’

Mr Kelly says the fact officers were struggling shows this should have happened much sooner.

“When this started it should have been treated as a major investigation,” he said.

“Five years down the line, they’re playing catch-up. I don’t think they took us seriously.”

We previously reported police were working with an independent neurosurgeon tasked with pouring over the files of Eljamel’s patients.

Eljamel at the operating table in Libya.

More recent emails, obtained through a freedom of information request, show the team heading the public inquiry have been in regular contact with police.

In April, inquiry officials suggested police may want to “join up resources” with the clinical review being held into Eljamel’s cases.

Emails show Lord Weir, the public inquiry chair, is actively considering how the police investigation will impact his own probe.

Inquiry officials have also been trying to organise a formal meeting with Police Scotland to discuss this further.

Police Scotland and the Scottish Government were contacted for comment.

More from Politics

First Minister John Swinney with his son Matthew. Image: PA.
John Swinney says son among Perthshire pupils 'singled out' in union's school strike threat
Eljamel working in a hospital in Libya.
Eljamel scandal: NHS Tayside staff provide statements to police investigation
Polling expert Sir John Curtice
John Curtice says SNP in 'doldrums' despite Dundee election wins
2
Council tax bill
How Tayside debt collection trial could ease child poverty
Our Arbroath is already having to navigate funding uncertainty. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Our Arbroath invite PM Sir Keir Starmer to town amid £20m levelling-up limbo
4
Finavon was devastated by Storm Babet.
'Forgotten' Angus hamlet fears repeat of Storm Babet devastation
Disgraced ex-NHS Tayside surgeon Sam Eljamel at the operating table in August this year.
Eljamel inquiry: Patients share their views in first public hearing as major gap identified
NHS Tayside has had a 400% spike in referrals. Image: Shutterstock.
EXCLUSIVE: Tayside children's mental health delays as referrals spike by 400%
6
The results will be a blunt reality check to new Labour Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer. Image: PA
COURIER OPINION: Dundee by-election results show voters sceptical of Labour and Keir Starmer
5
First Minister and SNP leader John Swinney with the new Dundee City councillors Lee Mills (left) and Jimmy Black. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
John Swinney: Double Dundee election victory shows city's trust in SNP
32

Conversation