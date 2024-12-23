Dundee Buses across Tayside and Fife delayed due to congestion Xplore Dundee and Stagecoach East are reporting delays across Dundee, Perth, Angus and Dunfermline. By Ben MacDonald December 23 2024, 1:07pm December 23 2024, 1:07pm Share Buses across Tayside and Fife delayed due to congestion Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/dundee/5151089/dundee-perth-angus-buses-delayed-congestion/ Copy Link 1 comment Stagecoach East services in Dundee affected by congestion. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson Bus operators in Tayside and Fife are reporting delays to several services due to congestion. Both Xplore Dundee and Stagecoach East Scotland say buses are being held up by heavy traffic in Dundee, Perth, Arbroath and Dunfermline. Xplore is urging passengers on its number 10 service to use stops on Balunie Avenue and Arbroath Road, due to delays on Baldovie Road, near Sainsbury’s. This is in place until 6pm today (Monday). Meanwhile, Stagecoach East Scotland has reported delays on several services including: 20/21 Dundee to Stracathro 39 Arbroath to Perth PRI 73 Ninewells Hospital to Arbroath 57 Dundee to Perth 59 Dundee to Blairgowrie Services in Perth city centre have also been affected. In a cryptic post on X, the operator said: “Working on a puzzle in Perth. “Our services might hit a speed bump due to city centre congestion, but bring on that chessboard – we’re strategising to get back on track.” Meanwhile, congestion in Arbroath has also caused delays on services 30, 40 and 43/43A. Stagecoach also had to cancel an X55 bus between Dunfermline and Edinburgh due to heavy traffic.
