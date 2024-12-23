Buses across Tayside and Fife delayed due to congestion

Bus operators in Tayside and Fife are reporting delays to several services due to congestion.

Both Xplore Dundee and Stagecoach East Scotland say buses are being held up by heavy traffic in Dundee, Perth, Arbroath and Dunfermline.

Xplore is urging passengers on its number 10 service to use stops on Balunie Avenue and Arbroath Road, due to delays on Baldovie Road, near Sainsbury’s.

This is in place until 6pm today (Monday).

Meanwhile, Stagecoach East Scotland has reported delays on several services including:

20/21 Dundee to Stracathro

Dundee to Stracathro 39 Arbroath to Perth PRI

Arbroath to Perth PRI 73 Ninewells Hospital to Arbroath

Ninewells Hospital to Arbroath 57 Dundee to Perth

Dundee to Perth 59 Dundee to Blairgowrie

Services in Perth city centre have also been affected.

In a cryptic post on X, the operator said: “Working on a puzzle in Perth.

“Our services might hit a speed bump due to city centre congestion, but bring on that chessboard – we’re strategising to get back on track.”

Meanwhile, congestion in Arbroath has also caused delays on services 30, 40 and 43/43A.

Stagecoach also had to cancel an X55 bus between Dunfermline and Edinburgh due to heavy traffic.