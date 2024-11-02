The special touches that serve an ace at Andy Murray’s award-winning Cromlix Hotel

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
The special touches that serve an ace at Andy Murray’s award-winning Cromlix Hotel

It's the AA's Scottish hotel of the year and it has a Michelin key. We visited to find out what makes the Dunblane retreat so special following a three-month refurbishment.

In summary:
  • The Cromlix Hotel, owned by Andy and Kim Murray, emphasises personalised service, including pre-arrival calls, welcome drinks, and dog-friendly amenities.
  • The design, led by Kim, integrates homely items with luxury, featuring pieces from the Murrays’ own art collection, creating a distinctive and comfortable atmosphere.
  • Dining by award-winning chef Darin Campbell, homemade shortbread, and a historic chapel add unique character to the guest experience.

Ilona Harris provides a warm welcome to homely Cromlix Hotel. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
By Cheryl Peebles

Andy and Kim Murray’s Dunblane hotel is racking up the awards, notably named Scotland’s best by hospitality beacon the AA and a Michelin Key.

But what makes five-star Cromlix Hotel so special?

The countryside retreat underwent major refurbishment led by Kim early last year, a decade after the couple bought the property for £1.8 million.

But it takes more than fancy decor and plush bedspreads to raise a hotel above its competitors.

We visited Cromlix to learn about some of the finer details which have so impressed guests, reviewers and judges alike.

And we met staff, including general manager Barry Makin and executive head chef Darin Campbell, to find out how their team goes the extra mile to serve an ace.

Cromlix Hotel is set in 34-acres of woodland at Kinbuck, near Dunblane. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

It was clear to see why people will happily pay upwards of £750 a night to stay in one of the luxurious Turret Suites or over £335 for a ‘basic’ Cottage room.

A special Cromlix welcome

Reception manager Ilona Harris, one of the first faces guests are likely to see, greets us warmly as we arrive.

Had we been staying overnight, we would already be acquainted with her or one of her colleagues.

Barry explains: “The Cromlix journey starts before they [guests] get here.”

General manager Barry Makin. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

A phone call to hotel guests a week before their stay and diners the day before ensure staff know the party by name on arrival.

“We will ask about special occasions, dietary requirements, anything in particular we can do,” says Barry.

A major refurbishment was conducted early last year. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

“Are you bringing your dog? What’s your dog’s name?”

Glasses of bubbles are served as guests are checked-in, introduced to the hotel and their luggage taken to their room.

“They can either finish their drink by the fire or in the bar and then we will walk them up to their room and ensure they are settled,” says Barry.

“It’s one of our real strengths, the welcome we give.”

The homely atmosphere

Wellies at the ready for guests to enjoy the estate come rain or shine. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

Rows of Barbour wellies are lined up behind the front door, ready for to guests to enjoy the sprawling 34-acre estate.

It’s like walking through the vestibule of a charming but grand farmhouse.

Cromlix Hotel reception is not like a hotel reception – it’s more like someone’s cosy front lounge, albeit a rather opulent one.

Reception, run by Ilona Harris, is like someone’s opulent lounge. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

That homely feel, echoed throughout the hotel, is no accident. Interior designer Suzanne Garuda, who worked with Kim on the refurbishment, specialises in domestic as well as commercial work. She also designed the Murrays’ family home.

Barry explains: “We want Cromlix to feel like a home, that we’re welcoming you to our house rather than a hotel. But it has to have the functionality of a hotel.

“Suzanne was the perfect match for us in terms of design.”

The billiard room is Andy’s favourite part of the hotel. The electric blue baize was his choice. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

Kim was involved in every decision regarding the aesthetics of the refurbishment.

“This [the hotel] is how they feel; it’s an extension of them as a couple, the way they would have their house I guess,” says Barry.

“It’s not a carbon copy but it’s bright and it’s fun like their home.”

It’s like an art gallery

If you’re an art lover, then you’re in for a treat at Cromlix Hotel. Works by Damien Hirst and other famous artists adorn the walls.

Andy and Kim are huge art fans, and many of the pieces are from their own collection. Others are on loan from the Royal Scottish Academy.

Damien Hirst artworks adorn the stairwell. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

Opposite a grand piano in one of the public areas hang four cartoon-like images depicting a shark, horse and other animals. These are by David Shrigley.

“These are Andy’s favourite pieces,” says Barry.

He adds: “We’ve actually bought some of the pieces from the RSA which were hanging around the hotel because they [Andy and Kim] like them so much.”

VIP treatment for your dog

Dogs are special guests at Cromlix. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

“We all love dogs here and owners love to bring their dogs with them,” says Barry.

Dog-friendly rooms are equipped with a dog bed and bowl.

Your pooch will receive a welcome doggie hamper, toy and a turndown treat.

Dogs like Lula are treated like VIPs. Image: Cromlix Hotel.

There’s even a doggie breakfast menu, with such delights as kippers delivered by room service.

And, of course, the Cromlix welcome means staff will give your beloved pet as warm a greeting as its humans, if not warmer!

A taste of Granny’s shortbread

Andy’s granny’s shortbread is famed in tennis circles.

From early in his sporting career, Shirley Erskine would pack some of her homemade shortbread in his racket bag, which Andy would share with his competitors.

Shortbread made to Granny Erskine’s recipe. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

Now, every guest at Cromlix Hotel gets a piece baked according to her recipe.

Barry says: “Andy’s gran used to make this shortbread, as granny’s do, and she’d give it to him for all his tournaments when he was a kid.

“So, he would take it to the Davis Cup and hand it round.

“Granny’ Erskine’s shortbread was renowned in the elite tennis community.

“We have the recipe and chef makes it to go in all the bedrooms and everyone, as they leave, gets a piece in a little bag to take away.

“It’s one of the things we get a huge amount of comments on.”

Bespoke coffee and tea stations

Guests are spoiled for choice in the bespoke coffee and tea stations. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

That welcome shortbread sits on bespoke, marble-topped tea and coffee stations which are a feature of every room.

The stations were created during the refurbishment.

They’re equipped with Nespresso coffee machines and Kitchen Aid kettles and stocked with a variety of coffee pods and pyramid silk teabags.

A scent of its own

Inhale deeply as you arrive at Cromlix Hotel. You won’t smell that scent anywhere else. Unless, of course, you buy a Cromlix candle to take home. It’s White Pepper, the hotel’s very own signature scent.

The hotel also has its own sustainable water supply, sourced from mineral springs in the grounds. It’s filtered and provided still and sparkling in glass bottles in every room.

There will also soon be a Cromlix gin, made with botanicals from the hotel grounds.

It also has its own chapel

The historic guest book in Cromlix Chapel. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

Few hotels can claim to have their own chapel like Cromlix does.

Cromlix Chapel, an Episcopalian church, dates back to 1874 and still contains family banners of the Hays and Drummonds who once occupied by the mansion house.

Broadcaster and Deacon Blue drummer Dougie Vipond is among the latest to be married there (in July).

His name is in the guest book, which has entries going back 130 years.

Obviously, the food

Executive head chef Darin Campbell in The Glasshouse Restaurant. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

Top notch food, of course, is a highlight of a visit to Cromlix Hotel. And how could it not be with the Scottish Excellence Awards chef of the year in charge of The Glasshouse Restaurant.

Executive head chef Darin Campbell’s impressive CV includes time at Restaurant Andrew Fairlie at Gleneagles Hotel and One Devonshire Gardens, in Glasgow.

When he’s not conjuring up culinary delights he can sometimes be found foraging in the grounds for mushrooms or picking ingredients in the hotel’s kitchen garden.

Ingredients from the kitchen garden can often be found on diners’ plates. Image: Cromlix Hotel.

His aim is to give diners something unexpected.

He says: “Everyone is a food expert now so you have to give them something they can’t cook at home.

“We’re always raising the bar.”

Past creations include duck lasagne. The current dinner menu has such delights as Newtonmore roe deer loin with game pastilla, pumpkin pureé and Agen prunes.

And giving the tradition a twist, afternoon teas have not a sandwich in sight. Savouries instead include a chickpea and potato latke and boeuf bourguignon croissant.

There’s a (slim) chance of meeting the Murrays

Andy and Kim love spending time at Cromlix Hotel with their four children. It was due to Andy’s family ties to it that they bought the mansion house in 2013.

Andy and Kim love to visit Cromlix Hotel with their children. Image: Verena Splett/Cromlix Hotel.

Over the years many a family gathering was held there. Since they took over, Andy’s dad and brother Jamie have both married there. Andy and Kim’s wedding reception in 2015 was at Cromlix.

Despite being retired from tennis, Andy remains extremely busy so visits are only occasional.

But he and Kim are delighted to meet guests when they are there.

Of course, you can play tennis at Cromlix Hotel. Image: Cromlix Hotel.

“They were up a few weeks ago with the family,” says Barry. “They love the place and they kick back and relax.

“He’s so good with everyone, the time he gives people even when he’s on a personal break.

“He’s so well-liked. As a down-to-earth family they are just delightful.”

And, of course, the rooms

The Tulip Suite boasts a four-poster bed. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

Cromlix Hotel’s 15 rooms – five of them suites – and gate lodge range from the Cottage rooms to the top-end Turret Suites.

Each is decorated individually in vivid colours, with chandeliers and antique furniture.

Enormous beds – some of them four-poster – are draped with deep throws.

At turndown, you’ll find a chocolate from Edinburgh firm Quirky Chocolates on your pillow.

Bathrooms are stocked with toiletries from another Edinburgh artisan company, Modm.

MODM artisan toiletries in the bathrooms. Image: Cromlix Hotel.
Rich upholstery, luxurious bedspreads, vivid colours and chandeliers feature in every room. Image: Cromlix Hotel.
Botanic decor makes for a relaxing dip. Image: Cromlix Hotel.

A stay at Cromlix Hotel, starting at £335 per night, can be booked on the hotel’s own website.

Conversation