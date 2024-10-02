How Kim Murray helped transform Dunblane’s Cromlix Hotel into a multiple award-winning venue

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
How Kim Murray helped transform Dunblane’s Cromlix Hotel into a multiple award-winning venue

The Cromlix Hotel has gone from strength to strength since Kim Murray took on the project.

a picture of Sir Andy Murray's wife Kim with the Cromlix Hotel's AA Hospitality award and another one showing the exterior of the hotel
Sir Andy Murray's wife Kim with the Cromlix Hotel's AA Hospitality Award. Image: Andy Murray via Instagram/77 Group
By Isla Glen

Sir Andy Murray’s Cromlix Hotel in Dunblane is officially the best in the country.

Since he and wife Kim took over the management of it in 2022, the awards have piled up.

With Kim, 36, at the creative forefront, Cromlix has undergone a major renovation and has plenty of updates in the pipeline.

But how did it go from an outdated country hotel to best in the business?

a shot of the exterior of Cromlix Hotel
Located near Kinbuck, the tennis star’s hotel was formerly a private home. Image: The Cromlix

Cromlix first became a hotel in 1981, having been a private residence beforehand.

It was a special place for the Murray family, with Andy’s grandparents – Roy and Shirley Erskine – celebrating 25 years of marriage there in 1982. This was also the hotel’s first function.

Murray memories were made at hotel

Jamie Murray, Andy’s brother, also wed Alejandra Gutierrez at the venue in 2010.

When Cromlix came up for sale in 2013, Andy knew he had to have it and purchased the property for £1.8m.

At the time, Sir Andy said he wanted to create a “luxury hotel” and “give something back” to the community he grew up in.

In 2015, he and Kim tied the knot at Dunblane Cathedral and held their reception at Cromlix.

Andy and Kim on their wedding day in front of the hotel
Andy and Kim on their wedding day. Image: Cromlix Hotel

The hotel was managed by Inverlochy Castle Management International until December 2022, when the Murrays decided to take a more “hands on” approach.

In 2021, during Andy’s grandfather Roy’s 90th birthday celebrations, Kim saw that work was needed.

She told The Times: “He [Roy] gave a lovely speech about what this place means to them, but it was looking a bit knackered and hitting that point where it needed to be refurbished.”

It was “perfect” timing as Kim and Andy had finished having children and their family home had been redone.

“There’s so much potential that I knew I’d always regret it if we didn’t do it and someone else got hold of it,” she said.

Kim rebranded The Cromlix

At the start of 2023, the 15-bedroom hotel closed for a major refurbishment and Kim launched her masterplan.

While it was a “mouthwatering” project to take on, the tennis wife believes she has the “passion and connection” to see it through.

She worked with interior designer Suzanne Garuda, who had already delivered the Murrays their perfect family home.

And “home” was what Kim strived for with the Cromlix, as well as a family-friendly feel.

a four-poster bed in one of the bedrooms
One of the bedroom’s at the hotel. Image: The Cromlix

It reopened in March 2023 with a new look and a new brand – and that was just the start.

Cromlix is in line to boost its offering with a range of cabins – water-based, treetop and circular woodland.

Venue winning awards and recognition

Also in the works, according to Boutique Hotelier, are another restaurant and wellness offerings. A spa is also on the cards.

“The site here and the plot and surroundings is such an incredible asset and hasn’t been properly utilised,” Kim told the magazine.

Last year’s refurbishment, with Kim at the helm, has clearly paid off.

the grand billiard room
The billiard room. Image: The Cromlix

This year alone, Cromlix has claimed Scottish hotel of the year at the AA Hospitality Awards, was dished a One Key Hotel ranking from the Michelin Guide, and was one of The Times top 100 places to stay in the UK.

While Andy’s tennis legacy at Park of Keir may have fallen through, it’s only up for his hotel, with new works being given the go ahead last week.

Changes – which include filling stair voids and removing partition walls – will allow for new accommodation on the first floor and will remove access to a staircase on the ground floor level.

In mere months, Kim transformed the Cromlix’s offering and it’s sure to be welcoming guests for years to come.

For more Stirling news and features visit our page or join us on Facebook.

