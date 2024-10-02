How Kim Murray helped transform Dunblane’s Cromlix Hotel into a multiple award-winning venue

Sir Andy Murray’s Cromlix Hotel in Dunblane is officially the best in the country.

Since he and wife Kim took over the management of it in 2022, the awards have piled up.

With Kim, 36, at the creative forefront, Cromlix has undergone a major renovation and has plenty of updates in the pipeline.

But how did it go from an outdated country hotel to best in the business?

Cromlix first became a hotel in 1981, having been a private residence beforehand.

It was a special place for the Murray family, with Andy’s grandparents – Roy and Shirley Erskine – celebrating 25 years of marriage there in 1982. This was also the hotel’s first function.

Murray memories were made at hotel

Jamie Murray, Andy’s brother, also wed Alejandra Gutierrez at the venue in 2010.

When Cromlix came up for sale in 2013, Andy knew he had to have it and purchased the property for £1.8m.

At the time, Sir Andy said he wanted to create a “luxury hotel” and “give something back” to the community he grew up in.

In 2015, he and Kim tied the knot at Dunblane Cathedral and held their reception at Cromlix.

The hotel was managed by Inverlochy Castle Management International until December 2022, when the Murrays decided to take a more “hands on” approach.

In 2021, during Andy’s grandfather Roy’s 90th birthday celebrations, Kim saw that work was needed.

She told The Times: “He [Roy] gave a lovely speech about what this place means to them, but it was looking a bit knackered and hitting that point where it needed to be refurbished.”

It was “perfect” timing as Kim and Andy had finished having children and their family home had been redone.

“There’s so much potential that I knew I’d always regret it if we didn’t do it and someone else got hold of it,” she said.

Kim rebranded The Cromlix

At the start of 2023, the 15-bedroom hotel closed for a major refurbishment and Kim launched her masterplan.

While it was a “mouthwatering” project to take on, the tennis wife believes she has the “passion and connection” to see it through.

She worked with interior designer Suzanne Garuda, who had already delivered the Murrays their perfect family home.

And “home” was what Kim strived for with the Cromlix, as well as a family-friendly feel.

It reopened in March 2023 with a new look and a new brand – and that was just the start.

Cromlix is in line to boost its offering with a range of cabins – water-based, treetop and circular woodland.

Venue winning awards and recognition

Also in the works, according to Boutique Hotelier, are another restaurant and wellness offerings. A spa is also on the cards.

“The site here and the plot and surroundings is such an incredible asset and hasn’t been properly utilised,” Kim told the magazine.

Last year’s refurbishment, with Kim at the helm, has clearly paid off.

This year alone, Cromlix has claimed Scottish hotel of the year at the AA Hospitality Awards, was dished a One Key Hotel ranking from the Michelin Guide, and was one of The Times top 100 places to stay in the UK.

While Andy’s tennis legacy at Park of Keir may have fallen through, it’s only up for his hotel, with new works being given the go ahead last week.

Changes – which include filling stair voids and removing partition walls – will allow for new accommodation on the first floor and will remove access to a staircase on the ground floor level.

In mere months, Kim transformed the Cromlix’s offering and it’s sure to be welcoming guests for years to come.

