Hot air balloon and monster truck festival coming to Errol in 2025

It will be Balloons and Tunes UK's only dates in Scotland.

By Ben MacDonald
The Balloons and Monster Truck Festival will be held in Errol
There will also be music tribute cats at the event. Image: Balloons &Tunes UK/Facebook

A festival specialising in displays of hot air balloons and monster trucks will take place at Errol Showground next year.

The Scotland Balloon Festival will run from August 29 to 31 2025.

Organised by Balloons and Tunes UK, the Errol dates will be the only time the UK-wide festival is held in Scotland.

Events during the weekend include a night-time ‘sky safari’, with balloons illuminating the night sky.

Monster trucks will perform stunt shows and music tribute acts will also perform well-known songs.

Australian cartoon icon Bluey and her sister Bingo will be in attendance.

Live animal shows will also take place.

A giant funfair is expected to be popular with children.

The festival will be held at Errol Showground. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

There will additionally be around 15 food traders and a licensed bar.

The event is planned to finish with a fireworks display.

Tickets available for Balloon and Monster Truck Festival in Errol

Early bird tickets for the festival can now be purchased.

Adult tickets cost £65, with 3-15 year olds being charged £42. The event is free for children under the age of three.

There is also the opportunity to buy a family ticket for two adults and two children, costing £173.

Parking tickets are also available, costing £16.45.

Tickets for the Balloon and Monster Truck Festival are now available through Skiddle.

The festival takes place weeks after Dundee DJ Hannah Laing headlines doof in the Park.

Conversation