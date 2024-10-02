Dunfermline pub with ‘huge potential’ on sale for under £250,000

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dunfermline pub with ‘huge potential’ on sale for under £250,000

The Village Inn has been a mainstay in Townhill for generations.

By Neil Henderson
The Village Inn Pub, Dunfermline.
The Village Inn pub, Dunfermline. Image: Zoopla

A Dunfermline pub offering “huge potential” to its prospective owners is on sale for less than £250,000.

The pub, on the corner of Main Street and Mayflower Street in Townhill, is just over a mile from Dunfermline city centre and has a long and rich history.

A spacious bar area.
A spacious bar area. Image: Zoopla
Another view of the bar and pub lounge.
Another view of the bar and pub lounge. Image: Zoopla
Entrance to the Village Inn pub.
Entrance to the Village Inn pub. Image: Zoopla
Seating area.
Seating area. Image: Zoopla

The Village Inn has been a mainstay in the city’s pub and hospitality scene for years.

Its current owners, who purchased the pub back in 2007, have decided to retire.

Popular Dunfermline pub up for sale

The well-known boozer comes complete with a large bar and spacious lounge area.

Many will also know the pub for its popular Mayflower function suite that is also included in the sale.

Bruce & Company, who is handling the sale, said: “The Village Inn was purchased by our clients in 2007 during which time it has been trading successfully.

Lounge bar and seating area.
Lounge bar and seating area at the Village Inn pub. Image: Zoopla
Function suite bar.
Function suite bar. Image: Zoopla
Another view of the function suite.
Another view of the function suite. Image: Zoopla
The Village Inn has been a mainstay in Dunfermline for generations. Image: Zoopla
The Village Pub has been a mainstay in Dunfermline for generations. Image: Zoopla

“It has been placed on the market reluctantly due to the customer’s impending retirement and is looking forward to spending time with their family.

“This is an excellent opportunity to purchase a popular and well-run public house which was well supported by the local community.”

It added that the venue offered “huge potential to provide a generous income” to potential buyers, especially by utilising the large function room.

In addition, the property presented “excellent development opportunities” for buyers

The Dunfermline pub is being offered freehold at a fixed price of £249,950.

Conversation