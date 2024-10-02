Dunfermline pub with ‘huge potential’ on sale for under £250,000

A Dunfermline pub offering “huge potential” to its prospective owners is on sale for less than £250,000.

The pub, on the corner of Main Street and Mayflower Street in Townhill, is just over a mile from Dunfermline city centre and has a long and rich history.

The Village Inn has been a mainstay in the city’s pub and hospitality scene for years.

Its current owners, who purchased the pub back in 2007, have decided to retire.

Popular Dunfermline pub up for sale

The well-known boozer comes complete with a large bar and spacious lounge area.

Many will also know the pub for its popular Mayflower function suite that is also included in the sale.

Bruce & Company, who is handling the sale, said: “The Village Inn was purchased by our clients in 2007 during which time it has been trading successfully.

“It has been placed on the market reluctantly due to the customer’s impending retirement and is looking forward to spending time with their family.

“This is an excellent opportunity to purchase a popular and well-run public house which was well supported by the local community.”

It added that the venue offered “huge potential to provide a generous income” to potential buyers, especially by utilising the large function room.

In addition, the property presented “excellent development opportunities” for buyers

The Dunfermline pub is being offered freehold at a fixed price of £249,950.