St Johnstone sign goalie Andy Fisher on loan to kick off January transfer window business

St Johnstone have signed Swansea City goalkeeper, Andy Fisher, on loan until the end of the season.

The Perth club cast their net far and wide to recruit an experienced player for between the posts, with European goalies on loan and on a permanent basis considered by head coach, Simo Valakari.

The Finn’s predecessor, Craig Levein, decided to go into the season with two 23-year-olds, Josh Rae and Ross Sinclair, as first team rivals.

It was a gamble that didn’t pay off.

Rae has been given the most game-time of the pair, with Sinclair currently injured, but an uncomfortable recent spell culminated with a dropped ball early in Sunday’s clash with Dundee that resulted in the Dark Blues’ opening goal.

It felt inevitable that Saints would sign another keeper this month.

Fisher, 26, was bought by Swansea from MK Dons in January, 2022 for £400,000.

The Blackburn Rovers academy product had previously spent time on loan with Northampton Town.

He picked up a groin injury in pre-season, when it appeared likely he would be back-up to their summer signing Lawrence Vigouroux, and hasn’t played since.

Do something special

Fisher said: “I am very happy to be here. I am eager to play some games and to prove myself. I am hoping to show everyone what I can do and it is going to be a good challenge.

“The club has shown real interest in me from the start and I now want to come in and help the team as much as possible.

“The head coach told me how much he wanted me and how much he likes me as a goalkeeper and a person.

“I can’t speak highly enough of him and the way he wants to play football suits the way I want to play too. Hopefully we can now come together and do something special.”

Fisher added: “I like to say I am comfortable with the ball at my feet and I rate myself as a shot stopper.

“I like to keep a high line and sweep up from the back and help the team from set-pieces and crosses. Hopefully I will fit in nicely to the team here.”

Saints are eight points adrift at the bottom of the Premiership and fans can expect to see several more signings before the window shuts.