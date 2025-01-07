St Johnstone sign goalie Andy Fisher on loan to kick off January transfer window business

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

St Johnstone sign goalie Andy Fisher on loan to kick off January transfer window business

The Perth squad needs bolstered to give them a chance of staying up.

By Eric Nicolson
New St Johnstone loan goalkeeper, Andy Fisher.
Andy Fisher. Image: Shutterstock.

St Johnstone have signed Swansea City goalkeeper, Andy Fisher, on loan until the end of the season.

The Perth club cast their net far and wide to recruit an experienced player for between the posts, with European goalies on loan and on a permanent basis considered by head coach, Simo Valakari.

The Finn’s predecessor, Craig Levein, decided to go into the season with two 23-year-olds, Josh Rae and Ross Sinclair, as first team rivals.

It was a gamble that didn’t pay off.

Rae has been given the most game-time of the pair, with Sinclair currently injured, but an uncomfortable recent spell culminated with a dropped ball early in Sunday’s clash with Dundee that resulted in the Dark Blues’ opening goal.

It felt inevitable that Saints would sign another keeper this month.

Andy Fisher in action for Swansea City.
Andy Fisher in action for Swansea City. Image: Shutterstock.

Fisher, 26, was bought by Swansea from MK Dons in January, 2022 for £400,000.

The Blackburn Rovers academy product had previously spent time on loan with Northampton Town.

He picked up a groin injury in pre-season, when it appeared likely he would be back-up to their summer signing Lawrence Vigouroux, and hasn’t played since.

Do something special

Fisher said: “I am very happy to be here. I am eager to play some games and to prove myself. I am hoping to show everyone what I can do and it is going to be a good challenge.

“The club has shown real interest in me from the start and I now want to come in and help the team as much as possible.

“The head coach told me how much he wanted me and how much he likes me as a goalkeeper and a person.

“I can’t speak highly enough of him and the way he wants to play football suits the way I want to play too. Hopefully we can now come together and do something special.”

Fisher added: “I like to say I am comfortable with the ball at my feet and I rate myself as a shot stopper.

“I like to keep a high line and sweep up from the back and help the team from set-pieces and crosses. Hopefully I will fit in nicely to the team here.”

Saints are eight points adrift at the bottom of the Premiership and fans can expect to see several more signings before the window shuts.

