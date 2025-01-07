Dundee United recall talented youngster from loan ahead of Celtic showdown

Dundee United have recalled promising defender Sam Cleall-Harding from his loan spell at Kelty Hearts.

The 18-year-old joined the Fifers in September and made 15 appearances.

He departs New Central Park with the Maroon Machine occupying third spot in League One.

Cleall-Harding is yet to make his senior debut for United but turned out against Luton Town in a pre-season friendly last summer, and has been on the bench for the first team on numerous occasions.

Having gained valuable experience, he is expected to be part of Jim Goodwin’s group for the remainder of the season, adding competition to a pool of centre-backs including Kevin Holt, Declan Gallagher, Emmanuel Adegboyega and Ross Graham.

Cleall-Harding will be eligible for United’s match-day squad at Celtic Park on Wednesday evening.

Discussing his Tannadice hopes with Courier Sport earlier this term, Cleall-Harding said: “It would be a dream to cement myself as a Dundee United player. That’s what I’ve wanted to do since I was a young boy.

“So, I’ve just got to keep working hard and hopefully I can impress the gaffer back at United and get in the team.”