Dundee businessman close to prison for domestic abuse

Jamie Shankland was given a community sentence as a 'credible alternative to a custodial sentence'.

By Ciaran Shanks
Jamie Shankland
Jamie Shankland.

A businessman came close to a prison sentence after destroying his ex-partner’s car and ripping a video doorbell from her Dundee home.

Months of harassment suffered by the woman at Jamie Shankland’s hands culminated in him reversing his car into her vehicle while it was in the driveway.

The Volkswagen Beetle was written off after sustaining “significant” rear damage.

Shankland, 35, admitted behaving abusively towards the woman between Boxing Day 2023 and March 3 2024.

Dundee Sheriff Court was told how Shankland refused to accept their two-year relationship was over.

He threatened to self-harm if the woman did not maintain the relationship.

It continued and according to the woman, things were “fine” until the end of January 2024 when Shankland began “behaving strangely” and would not answer messages or calls.

She later received calls and messages from Shankland asking to resume the relationship but she told him it was over.

Smashed car

Matters reached a dramatic crescendo on March 3 as fiscal depute Stewart Duncan told the court.

“The complainer was at home and saw the accused at the front door shouting through the letterbox to open the door.

“She refused and ran upstairs.

“She saw him reverse into her vehicle which was parked in the driveway.

“The car sustained significant damage to the rear side panel. The car was at a 45 degree angle and had to be written-off.

“He also ripped the Ring doorbell from the door.”

After being traced by police, Shankland told officers: “I am not in a fit mental state of mind.”

Shankland, of Finella Terrace, pled guilty to committing the offence at an address on Longfield Place and elsewhere.

Sentencing

Last year, civil proceedings were lodged over allegations Shankland’s company New Roof Dundee Ltd failed to complete a job to fix a fire-hit home.

Shankland started online venue booking platform Just Venue in 2018 and was involved with fashion brand Marble Boy Clothing.

Jamie Shankland
Jamie Shankland. Image: DC Thomson

He also hit the headlines when he got a full-arm tattoo of Dundee’s famous H Samuel city centre corner.

Solicitor John Boyle said his client had sought assistance for his mental health difficulties and has no contact with the woman.

Sheriff Gregor Murray ordered Shankland to complete 140 hours of unpaid work and imposed a two-year non-harassment order.

He said: “I accept your mental state at the time was not good and that’s a substantial factor in all of this.

“There’s a credible alternative to a custodial sentence which would have otherwise been imposed.”

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

