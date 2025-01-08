21 Perth darts scene photos show pub players plus arrows icons Eric Bristow and Phil Taylor

We’ve unearthed great photos from the darts scene in Perth starring local players and famous faces like Eric Bristow and Phil Taylor.

Perth has been a hotbed of darting talent throughout the years.

We have dipped into our archives to dig out some of the best pictures including players from the local leagues who have battled for supremacy in city pubs.

Did you meet Bullseye legend Tony Green at the Embassy Roadshow in 2002?

Were you throwing for the Royal British Legion in 2006?

Maybe you played against Adrian “Jackpot” Lewis at the Glen Bar in 2010?

All are here – and more.

So grab your darts and see how many you can recognise.

Game on!

Kirsty Burns

Kirsty Burns has been playing darts almost since she could walk.

The first image in our gallery was taken when she returned home after representing Scotland in the WDF Europe Youth Cup in 2002 in Belgium.

Kirsty is still playing at senior level.

Can’t beat a bit of Bully…

World darts champions Tony David and Trina Gulliver stopped off at the St Johnstone Supporters’ Club in May 2002 as part of their Embassy-backed tour.

The Deadly Boomerang and the Golden Girl played exhibition matches and compere for the night was darts commentator and Bullseye co-host Tony Green.

Green died in March 2024.

Young guns take aim

Some of the successful Perth Youth Darts outfit which won five of the six titles at the Scottish championships in Bannockburn in 2004.

Many exciting prospects were coming through from grassroots level.

Royal British Legion

The Royal British Legion were Perth City Ladies Darts League champions in 2006.

They also won the Forbes Fours and Charity Triples and were runners-up in the Preston Triples and Grassick Cup.

A family affair

The women’s singles final at the Graham Doig Memorial darts competition in Perth’s Corinna Hotel proved to be a real family affair in 2006.

Mother and daughter Hazel and Kirsty Burns faced each other in the final, and, after being 3-0 down, Kirsty fought back to win 4-3 and take the trophy.

Practice makes perfect

Perth Youth Darts members at a practice session in October 2007.

The Perth darts scene was establishing itself as a growing favourite of youngsters, with a wealth of talent filtering through into major Scottish competitions.

Kinnoull A

Kinnoull A celebrate a brilliant season in the Perth Ladies Club Darts League in 2007.

As well as the league, they won the Doubles, Ruthven Trophy, Triples, Fives, Mixed Doubles, Mixed Triples, Cath Henderson Memorial Trophy and Secretary’s Cup.

Friendship Darts Cup

Perth trio Sarah Christie, Michael Smart and Perth City Ladies League winner Sheree Kelly played for Scotland in the Youth Friendship Cup in 2007.

The event was being held in Northern Ireland.

The horses are on the track…

A night of bookies and betting at the Glen Bar in 2007.

The Perthshire Darts Association held a fundraising race night which was well attended.

Brain injury cash in 2007

Dave Melville showing off the George Browning Memorial Trophy he won in the Perth Clubs Darts League in 2007 alongside George’s family.

A total of £200 was raised at the event for brain injury charity Headway.

Perth players get on the buses…

Youngsters from the Perth area with officials prior to setting off for a major darts tournament in Berwick in March 2008.

Can you spot anyone you know getting ready to go in the minibus?

Perth darts players pick up silverware

Perth City Ladies Darts League winners are pictured in 2008.

Triples and Charity Trophy champions were the Corinna in Atholl Street.

Glen Bar

Three youngsters who played at Perth’s Glen Bar were part of the Scottish Youth team which took part in the Youth Friendship Cup in Dublin in 2009.

Sisters Clare and Michelle Cruickshanks were joined by Ben Scott.

Did you hit the Jackpot in 2010?

Terry “Raging Bull” Jenkins, The Iceman Alan Warriner-Little, Adrian “Jackpot” Lewis and Colin “Jaws” Lloyd brought star quality to the Glen Bar.

They played local players in an exhibition in August 2010.

The Crafty Cockney

Five-time world champion Eric Bristow played in Perth in August 2010.

He took on Black Watch troops during the meet, greet and exhibition event at the Betfred bookies and loved every minute of his time in the Fair City.

“The troops do a difficult job but they love their darts,” he said.

“It is a pleasure to meet them and I always enjoy giving them a game.”

Graham Doig Memorial

The annual Graham Doig Memorial darts event was held in 2010.

Perth’s Corinna Hotel was the venue where competitors and young fans gathered together with the trophy before the players took to the oche.

Successful year on the oche

Trophies and booze fight for space on the table in 2011.

The men’s prize-winners at the Perth Clubs League lined up for a photograph alongside Craig Brown from the sponsor FCA.

Perth Ex-Service

The Ex-Service team won the Singles, Doubles, Triples, Fours, Fives, Charity Doubles and Secretaries Cup in the Perth Clubs Ladies Darts League in 2012.

All smiles from Maggie Cook, Karen Lumsden, Sandra Bruce and Fay Deuchar.

Gary Anderson and James Wade

World darts champion Gary Anderson played an exhibition match against James Wade at the Dewars Centre in Perth in December 2016.

The real winner was the Trussell Trust, after darts fans were asked to bring along a bag of groceries to donate to the Perth and Kinross Foodbank.

Old rivalry renewed

Raymond van Barneveld renewed his rivalry with Phil Taylor at the Dewars Centre.

Van Barneveld and Taylor played against members of the audience at the event in May 2017, which tied in with Perth’s bid to be the City of Culture in 2021.

In the second half they played each other for a specially-made Perth 2021 trophy.

It’s the final image in our tungsten gallery.

Did they awaken any memories for you?