Sam Cleall-Harding in awe of one Dundee United star as Tangerine ‘dream’ looms into focus

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Sam Cleall-Harding in awe of one Dundee United star as Tangerine ‘dream’ looms into focus

The promising defender is enjoying a fine campaign at Kelty Hearts.

Sam Cleall-Harding strides out from the back
Sam Cleall-Harding strides out from the back. Image: Kayem Photography
By Alan Temple

There was one silver lining to Sam Cleall-Harding’s injury hell.

When a devastating ruptured ACL wrote off a huge portion of his 2022, it meant the Dundee United academy prospect – and die-hard Arab – was able to follow the Tangerines up and down the country.

The big defender barely missed a game as Tam Courts’ charges secured European qualification, citing the 1-0 victory over AZ Alkmaar at Tannadice as the high watermark. The less said about the return leg, the better. 

However, the fandom dates back much further, to the days of Johnny Russell strutting his stuff for the Terrors (that may seem recent, but Cleall-Harding was still only seven years old when the Scotland striker left for Derby County).

Cleall-Harding still has plenty of friends and family who make the weekly pilgrimage to watch United – for better and worse – and, as he enjoys a splendid loan spell with Kelty Hearts, his desire to live their dream burns bright.

Cleall-Harding: Being a Dundee United mainstay would be ‘a dream’

“I’ve supported Dundee United all my life, going back to the Johnny Russell days,” he told Courier Sport. “I was a season ticket in the George Fox Stand and used to go home and away to all the games.

Samuel Cleall-Harding in action for Dundee United
Cleall-Harding in action in a pre-season friendly against Luton this term. Image: SNS

“The European qualification season (2021/22) was the highlight as a fan. I only missed one or two games – home or away.

“I went through that period where I was injured so I had time to go and watch the first team.

“It would be a dream to cement myself as a Dundee United player. That’s what I’ve wanted to do since I was a young boy. So, I’ve just got to keep working hard and hopefully I can impress the gaffer back at United and get in the team.

“A lot of my mates still go home and away to watch United – hopefully, they’ll see me in action one day!”

Kelty Hearts: Youth and courage

He is certainly doing the business in Fife.

Along with fellow on-loan United man Ruairidh Adams, the pair have helped Kelty roar to the summit of League 1, most recently seeing off Annan Athletic 2-0 at Galabank on Saturday.

The Maroon Machine employ a stylish brand of football under Michael Tidser, giving youngsters like Jacob MacIntyre, Callum Flatman, Connor Allan and Billy Owens a chance to shine.

Kelty boss Michael Tidser, left, wants Adams to play out from the back regardless of pressure
Kelty boss Michael Tidser, left, has his side playing in his own image. Image: SNS

“That’s one reason why I wanted to join; I knew they like to play,” he continued. “Kelty don’t just shell the ball up the pitch.

“It’s a great balance. You’ve got to learn to keep the ball, but you’ve also got to do the hard side of the game and defend your box properly. That’s demanded, too.

“I’ve learned a lot more about the game; you’ve got to be quicker on the ball, you’ve got to be stronger, and you don’t get much time.”

Among the coaches imparting wisdom on Cleall-Harding is Scott Allan. Speaking to Open Goal, the ex-United kid has already suggested the centre-half could “go to the very top”.

As well as still being on the books, Scott Allan is one of Cleall-Harding's coaches at New Central Park
As well as still being on the books, Scott Allan is one of Cleall-Harding’s coaches at New Central Park. Image: SNS

Cleall-Harding smiled: “Scotty’s good with us. He’s always talking to you, giving you tips and advice. He’s an unbelievable career, so to have that praise off somebody is positive. I’ve just got to keep doing what I’m doing and take it forward.”

Learning lessons

Cleall-Harding splits his week between Kelty and United, affording him constant feedback from Tannadice boss Jim Goodwin, assistant Lee Sharp and coach Dave Bowman.

And he can continue to work with established defenders such as Declan Gallagher, who can occasionally leave him awestruck, Kevin Holt, Ross Graham and Emmanuel Adegboyega.

All have shone at different points during United’s Premiership campaign – only Celtic, Aberdeen and Rangers have conceded fewer league goals – and Cleall-Harding is determined to soak up the lessons.

Declan Gallagher in action for Scotland
Cleall-Harding is determined to learn everything he can from a player who has earned nine Scotland caps. Image: SNS

“I try and take anything I can off them in training, especially the experienced ones like Gal (Declan Gallagher) and Holty (Kevin Holt),” he added.

“Gal has been especially big in my development. He talks you through things, but also leads by example. You see some of the stuff he does in training and you’re thinking, “how has he done that?”

“That experience he has – playing for Scotland – is amazing to draw on.

“A lot of what he does, I need to add to my game. Things like communicating and being more vocal. But that’ll come with more experience at Kelty and taking everything in back at United.”

More from Dundee United

Sam Harding in action for Kelty Hearts
Dundee United scouting report: The Tannadice kid tipped for 'the very top' by Scott…
Dundee United's Jack Walton punches a high ball clear against Hibernian
Dundee United ace cool on contract situation: 'They're tracking my development'
An image of Dundee's planned new stadium at Camperdown Park. Image: Holmes Miller Architects. .. George Cran/DCT Media Date; 20/08/2024
JIM SPENCE: Dundee miles behind United in terms of fan base – new Camperdown…
22
The United Masters squad of (Back row, L to R) Mark Wilson, John Daly, Paul Gallagher, Craig Conway, Garry Kenneth and (front row, L to R) Danny Swanson, John Rankin and Morgaro Gomis
14 best pictures from the Scottish Masters as Dundee United hero Danny Swanson thrills
Johnny Russell showcases close control while on the wing for Sporting Kansas City
Johnny Russell a free agent following MLS exit as ex-Dundee United ace is dubbed…
3
Jack Walton has been solid for the Tangerines
Jack Walton's Scottish Premiership podium spot as Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin hails 'overall…
The Masters returns this evening.
Dundee United at the Scottish Masters: Where can you watch it on TV for…
The togetherness of Dundee United players during a recent game at Hibs
Lifting lid on Dundee United ‘committee’ as one Tangerines star racks up fines
Rory MacLeod is back in Scotland with the national Under-19 squad. Image: SNS
Dundee United teen Rory MacLeod opens up on timescale for making Southampton switch permanent
Kevin Holt relished the physical challenge of going up against Jordan White
EXCLUSIVE: How Kevin Holt responded to Rangers hook as Dundee United defender makes EPL…

Conversation