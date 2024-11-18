Sam Cleall-Harding in awe of one Dundee United star as Tangerine ‘dream’ looms into focus

There was one silver lining to Sam Cleall-Harding’s injury hell.

When a devastating ruptured ACL wrote off a huge portion of his 2022, it meant the Dundee United academy prospect – and die-hard Arab – was able to follow the Tangerines up and down the country.

The big defender barely missed a game as Tam Courts’ charges secured European qualification, citing the 1-0 victory over AZ Alkmaar at Tannadice as the high watermark. The less said about the return leg, the better.

However, the fandom dates back much further, to the days of Johnny Russell strutting his stuff for the Terrors (that may seem recent, but Cleall-Harding was still only seven years old when the Scotland striker left for Derby County).

Cleall-Harding still has plenty of friends and family who make the weekly pilgrimage to watch United – for better and worse – and, as he enjoys a splendid loan spell with Kelty Hearts, his desire to live their dream burns bright.

Cleall-Harding: Being a Dundee United mainstay would be ‘a dream’

“I’ve supported Dundee United all my life, going back to the Johnny Russell days,” he told Courier Sport. “I was a season ticket in the George Fox Stand and used to go home and away to all the games.

“The European qualification season (2021/22) was the highlight as a fan. I only missed one or two games – home or away.

“I went through that period where I was injured so I had time to go and watch the first team.

“It would be a dream to cement myself as a Dundee United player. That’s what I’ve wanted to do since I was a young boy. So, I’ve just got to keep working hard and hopefully I can impress the gaffer back at United and get in the team.

“A lot of my mates still go home and away to watch United – hopefully, they’ll see me in action one day!”

Kelty Hearts: Youth and courage

He is certainly doing the business in Fife.

Along with fellow on-loan United man Ruairidh Adams, the pair have helped Kelty roar to the summit of League 1, most recently seeing off Annan Athletic 2-0 at Galabank on Saturday.

The Maroon Machine employ a stylish brand of football under Michael Tidser, giving youngsters like Jacob MacIntyre, Callum Flatman, Connor Allan and Billy Owens a chance to shine.

“That’s one reason why I wanted to join; I knew they like to play,” he continued. “Kelty don’t just shell the ball up the pitch.

“It’s a great balance. You’ve got to learn to keep the ball, but you’ve also got to do the hard side of the game and defend your box properly. That’s demanded, too.

“I’ve learned a lot more about the game; you’ve got to be quicker on the ball, you’ve got to be stronger, and you don’t get much time.”

Among the coaches imparting wisdom on Cleall-Harding is Scott Allan. Speaking to Open Goal, the ex-United kid has already suggested the centre-half could “go to the very top”.

Cleall-Harding smiled: “Scotty’s good with us. He’s always talking to you, giving you tips and advice. He’s an unbelievable career, so to have that praise off somebody is positive. I’ve just got to keep doing what I’m doing and take it forward.”

Learning lessons

Cleall-Harding splits his week between Kelty and United, affording him constant feedback from Tannadice boss Jim Goodwin, assistant Lee Sharp and coach Dave Bowman.

And he can continue to work with established defenders such as Declan Gallagher, who can occasionally leave him awestruck, Kevin Holt, Ross Graham and Emmanuel Adegboyega.

All have shone at different points during United’s Premiership campaign – only Celtic, Aberdeen and Rangers have conceded fewer league goals – and Cleall-Harding is determined to soak up the lessons.

“I try and take anything I can off them in training, especially the experienced ones like Gal (Declan Gallagher) and Holty (Kevin Holt),” he added.

“Gal has been especially big in my development. He talks you through things, but also leads by example. You see some of the stuff he does in training and you’re thinking, “how has he done that?”

“That experience he has – playing for Scotland – is amazing to draw on.

“A lot of what he does, I need to add to my game. Things like communicating and being more vocal. But that’ll come with more experience at Kelty and taking everything in back at United.”