Johnny Russell a free agent following MLS exit as ex-Dundee United ace is dubbed ‘legend’ and ‘inspiration’

Russell, 34, became a talisman for Sporting Kansas City.

By Alan Temple
Johnny Russell showcases close control while on the wing for Sporting Kansas City
Russell showcases close control while on the wing for Sporting Kansas City. Image: Shutterstock.

Former Dundee United favourite Johnny Russell is a free agent after Sporting Kansas City opted not to renew his contract.

Russell, 34, was dubbed a “legend” following a sensational seven years in MLS, becoming the most prolific Scot in the history of the league.

The Scotland international racked up 67 goals and 39 assists in 232 appearances for Sporting and latterly served as captain. He is third in the list of all-time top scorers for the club.

However, the decision was made not to extend Russell’s deal as Sporting rebuild following the second-worst campaign in franchise history, finishing 13th in the Western Conference and 19 points adrift of the playoff places.

Johnny Russell in action for Scotland
Russell in action for Scotland. Image: SNS

Sporting’s official X account wrote: “Our 9th captain in club history, you inspired generations on and off the pitch. Thank you for everything, Johnny.”

MLS’ own account even paid tribute, writing: “Forever a pleasure, salute to the Sporting KC LEGEND Johnny Russell.”

The journey so far… what’s next?

Russell emerged through the youth ranks at United, enjoying formative loan spells with Forfar Athletic and Raith Rovers.

Johnny Russell leads the celebrations during his days at Tannadice.
Johnny Russell leads the celebrations during his days at Tannadice. Image: SNS

After breaking into the Tangerines side, he went on to notch 45 goals in 121 appearances; a mainstay of Peter Houston’s side that became European regulars.

He joined Derby County in the summer of 2013 and went on to score 34 goals in 203 appearances, before making the switch to the U.S. in January 2018.

Russell has been capped 14 times by Scotland, scoring once.

