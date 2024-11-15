Puddle splash driver punched in the face by soaking Perthshire victim

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Courts

Puddle splash driver punched in the face by soaking Perthshire victim

Furious Sean Cargill walloped the motorist for leaving him covered in muddy water.

By Gordon Currie
Sean Cargill, Perth court
Sean Cargill appeared in court in Perth.

A motorist who drove through a puddle and splashed a group of workmen was hunted down and punched in the face.

The driver, who left several building site workers soaked in muddy water, was left needing to visit hospital after being hit by furious Sean Cargill.

Fiscal depute Lissie Cook said: “Witnesses, including the accused, were working at a housing development site.

“The complainer had driven past and soaked them by driving through a puddle.

“The complainer parked up his vehicle and the accused approached the driver’s side window and was visibly aggrieved.

“He stated ‘do you think that was f***ing funny, splashing me?’

“He was soaked with muddy water.

“He opened the driver’s door and struck the complainer to his face to his injury.

“The complainer sustained a two centimetre wound to his forehead and had skin loose at the top of his nose.

“The incident was reported to the site manager and the complainer attended Perth Royal Infirmary.”

‘Above and beyond reasonable’

Solicitor Alan Davie, defending, said: “There was a little bit more ‘to and fro’ between the first communication at the door of the vehicle, where he asked about being splashed.

“If I’m being generous to the complainer, I would suggest he was trying to make light of what happened.

“It’s something my client very much regrets, it is very much out-of-character.

“It’s something which didn’t happen out of nothing.

“He didn’t assault someone for no reason but he shouldn’t have got involved. He overstepped the mark.”

Cargill, 22, of Abernethy, admitted punching and injuring Stewart Howeden in Scone on December 14 last year and was fined £60 at Perth’s Justice of the Peace court.

JP Allan Robertson said: “I think this scenario, at least in terms of how it began, is one that has happened to all of us – walking along the pavement minding our own business and being splashed.

“But your response went above and beyond what I would call reasonable.

“You can remonstrate with the driver but you can’t raise your hands and punch him.”

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

Tony's takeaway, Dundee
Dundee chip shop raiders served community sentences
Breandan Scanlan
Fraudster veteran conned Perthshire filling station out of £8k of fuel
Robert Hodge
Fife man licked hands and exposed himself outside woman's home
Raheel Bajwa
High-risk self-confessed paedophile from Dundee faces prison for sick messages
Post Thumbnail
Thursday court round-up — Too soiled for the dock
John Forde
Man guilty of stabbing dad with letter opener during drunken row in Perth flat
Thomas Forrest
Banned Angus driver sucked from laughing gas balloon at McDonald's and led police on…
Daniel Durie
Motorist blacked out and flipped van at busy Fife roundabout
Tyler Cheape and Ewan Grant
Pair jailed for 'vicious' assault on workers at Perth chip shop
Grant Ross
Angus paedophile collected sick child images 'like Panini stickers'