Puddle splash driver punched in the face by soaking Perthshire victim

A motorist who drove through a puddle and splashed a group of workmen was hunted down and punched in the face.

The driver, who left several building site workers soaked in muddy water, was left needing to visit hospital after being hit by furious Sean Cargill.

Fiscal depute Lissie Cook said: “Witnesses, including the accused, were working at a housing development site.

“The complainer had driven past and soaked them by driving through a puddle.

“The complainer parked up his vehicle and the accused approached the driver’s side window and was visibly aggrieved.

“He stated ‘do you think that was f***ing funny, splashing me?’

“He was soaked with muddy water.

“He opened the driver’s door and struck the complainer to his face to his injury.

“The complainer sustained a two centimetre wound to his forehead and had skin loose at the top of his nose.

“The incident was reported to the site manager and the complainer attended Perth Royal Infirmary.”

‘Above and beyond reasonable’

Solicitor Alan Davie, defending, said: “There was a little bit more ‘to and fro’ between the first communication at the door of the vehicle, where he asked about being splashed.

“If I’m being generous to the complainer, I would suggest he was trying to make light of what happened.

“It’s something my client very much regrets, it is very much out-of-character.

“It’s something which didn’t happen out of nothing.

“He didn’t assault someone for no reason but he shouldn’t have got involved. He overstepped the mark.”

Cargill, 22, of Abernethy, admitted punching and injuring Stewart Howeden in Scone on December 14 last year and was fined £60 at Perth’s Justice of the Peace court.

JP Allan Robertson said: “I think this scenario, at least in terms of how it began, is one that has happened to all of us – walking along the pavement minding our own business and being splashed.

“But your response went above and beyond what I would call reasonable.

“You can remonstrate with the driver but you can’t raise your hands and punch him.”

