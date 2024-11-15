Perth bingo hall put up for sale after shock closure

A former Perth bingo hall has been put up for sale after its shock closure.

Premier Bingo on South Methven Street closed with immediate effect last August.

Premier’s Cowdenbeath venue also closed, with the company confirming it had gone into administration.

The closure meant Perth was left without a bingo hall with customers said to be gutted.

The Perth building is now on the market for offers over £225,000.

On the Shepherd Chartered Surveyors website, it describes the space as a “potential conversion/development opportunity”.

It is also inviting rental offers for the building – which still has the bingo hall fixtures and fittings.

Car parking is available on New Row.

