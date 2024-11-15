Owner selling Stirling city centre pizzeria and chip shop after 41 years

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Owner selling Stirling city centre pizzeria and chip shop after 41 years

The Brindisi has been put on the market by Giuseppe Constantini.

By Ellidh Aitken
The Brindisi is for sale. Image: Shepherd Chartered Surveyors
The Brindisi is for sale. Image: Shepherd Chartered Surveyors

The owner of a Stirling city centre pizzeria and chip shop has put the business up for sale after 41 years.

Giuseppe Constantini is selling The Brindisi takeaway.

The Upper Craigs business has been open for 47 years, with Giuseppe at the helm for the last 41.

He said: “I have been here for 41 years and I have decided to sell.

“I am getting old.”

A listing from Shepherd Chartered Surveyors describes the takeaway as a “well-established, profitable local business”.

Stirling takeaway on market for £160k

All trade equipment is owned outright and will be included in the sale, while a full inventory is also available on request.

The business also holds a licence for alcohol sales.

The interior of the shop comprises a sales area, preparation area, kitchen and external W/C.

Inside the takeaway. Image: Shepherd Chartered Surveyors
The takeaway has been under the same ownership for 41 years. Image: Shepherd Chartered Surveyors
All equipment will be included in the sale. Image: Shepherd Chartered Surveyors

The property is part of a larger, three-storey traditional tenement building with stone walls and a pitched roof.

The takeaway is up for sale for £160,000.

Meanwhile, Stirling’s Vincenzo’s Fish and Chips was a big winner at this year’s Scottish Fish & Chips Awards.

