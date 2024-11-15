Owner selling Stirling city centre pizzeria and chip shop after 41 years

The owner of a Stirling city centre pizzeria and chip shop has put the business up for sale after 41 years.

Giuseppe Constantini is selling The Brindisi takeaway.

The Upper Craigs business has been open for 47 years, with Giuseppe at the helm for the last 41.

He said: “I have been here for 41 years and I have decided to sell.

“I am getting old.”

A listing from Shepherd Chartered Surveyors describes the takeaway as a “well-established, profitable local business”.

Stirling takeaway on market for £160k

All trade equipment is owned outright and will be included in the sale, while a full inventory is also available on request.

The business also holds a licence for alcohol sales.

The interior of the shop comprises a sales area, preparation area, kitchen and external W/C.

The property is part of a larger, three-storey traditional tenement building with stone walls and a pitched roof.

The takeaway is up for sale for £160,000.

Meanwhile, Stirling’s Vincenzo’s Fish and Chips was a big winner at this year’s Scottish Fish & Chips Awards.