Stirling chip shop named the best in the area with double award win

Vincenzo's Fish and Chips, on Cowane Street, was a big winner at this year's Scottish Fish & Chips Awards.

By Ben MacDonald
Vincenzo's win two prizes at this year's Scottish Fish & Chips Awards
Vincenzo's owner Vincenzo with the two awards. Image: Vincenzo's Fish and Chips/Facebook

A Stirling chip shop was the big winner at a national awards ceremony on Monday, picking up two awards.

Vincenzo’s Fish and Chips was named the best chip shop in central Scotland at the Scottish Fish & Chips Awards.

The Cowane Street chippy’s fish supper was also declared the best in the area at the ceremony in Glasgow.

Joined by his friends and relatives, owner Vincenzo was on hand to receive the awards from host Des Clarke.

On Tuesday, the chippy took to their Facebook page to thank their customers for their support.

Vincenzo’s Fish and Chips won two awards at the ceremony. Image: Vincenzo’s Fish and Chips/Facebook

They said: “We are buzzing to share that we were selected as best fish and chips of Central Scotland and best fish supper of central Scotland.

“Thank you so much for all your votes and continuous support.

“Vincenzo’s Fish and Chips will keep up the good work and support the local community whenever we can.”

Conversation