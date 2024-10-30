Stirling Christmas lights switch-on: Full details of 2024 festive event

Stirling’s Christmas lights switch-on will take place next month – and we have all you need to know ahead of the event.

The event, which this year will have a ‘Santa’s Little Helpers’ theme, takes place on Saturday November 16.

From singing choirs and craft workshops to the parade, a full day of events will take place in the city centre.

This is what to expect from Stirling’s Christmas lights switch-on event.

Stirling Christmas lights switch-on – what’s taking place?

The entertainment gets underway in Port Street from 2.30pm to 3.30pm with the Strathcarron Singers choir joined by Santa’s elves.

A free festive craft workshop takes place at The Tolbooth.

The parade will start from Baker Street Gardens at 4.30pm, heading towards the roundel at the foot of King Street for the switch-on at 5pm.

Those in the parade include the Stirling and District Schools Pipe Band and City of Stirling Pipe Band and the cast from this year’s panto, ‘Snow White’.

Stirling’s Scouts and Cubs, community groups, Santa and Mrs Claus, and Provost Elaine Watterson will also take part.

The Tolbooth Voices Choir will then sing festive songs from the roundel, and Santa will switch on the lights at 5pm with help from Stirling’s Makar Laura Fyfe.

Council deputy leader Cllr Gerry McGarvey said: “It’s always great to see Stirling sparkle as people begin to get into the Christmas spirit and the countdown to the festive season gets underway.

“It’s also wonderful to see the community come together at events such as the big switch-on.

“There really is something for everyone, with families very much to the fore.”

What other Christmas events are taking place in Stirling?

Venues across Stirling will be hosting events throughout the festive season.

The Thistles will host Santa’s grotto from Saturday November 30, running every weekend until Christmas Day.

From Saturday December 7, Santa will read festive stories at the National Wallace Monument each weekend until Sunday December 22.

Tickets are now on sale, costing £5 per person.

There will be a Christmas market at The Albert Halls on Saturday November 30 and Sunday December 1.

Visitors can pick up festive gifts including decorations, clothing, food and drink, art and ceramics.

The Halls will also host big-name acts including Phil Cunningham, Eddi Reader and Skerryvore.

The Tolbooth also offers a jam-packed programme including a festive Supper Club on Thursday December 19.

A wreath-making evening, festive movies and other activities are planned at the venue.

You can find out further information about Stirling’s full festive programme on the Stirling Events website.