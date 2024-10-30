Stirling Christmas lights switch-on: Full details of 2024 festive event

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Stirling Christmas lights switch-on: Full details of 2024 festive event

The theme for this year's event is Santa's Little Helpers.

By Ben MacDonald
Stirling's Christmas lights to turn on next month
Stirling's Christmas light event takes place next month. Image: Stirling Council

Stirling’s Christmas lights switch-on will take place next month – and we have all you need to know ahead of the event.

The event, which this year will have a ‘Santa’s Little Helpers’ theme, takes place on Saturday November 16.

From singing choirs and craft workshops to the parade, a full day of events will take place in the city centre.

This is what to expect from Stirling’s Christmas lights switch-on event.

Stirling Christmas lights switch-on – what’s taking place?

The entertainment gets underway in Port Street from 2.30pm to 3.30pm with the Strathcarron Singers choir joined by Santa’s elves.

A free festive craft workshop takes place at The Tolbooth.

The parade will start from Baker Street Gardens at 4.30pm, heading towards the roundel at the foot of King Street for the switch-on at 5pm.

Santa will switch on the lights at 5pm. Image: Stirling Council

Those in the parade include the Stirling and District Schools Pipe Band and City of Stirling Pipe Band and the cast from this year’s panto, ‘Snow White’.

Stirling’s Scouts and Cubs, community groups, Santa and Mrs Claus, and Provost Elaine Watterson will also take part.

The Tolbooth Voices Choir will then sing festive songs from the roundel, and Santa will switch on the lights at 5pm with help from Stirling’s Makar Laura Fyfe.

Council deputy leader Cllr Gerry McGarvey said: “It’s always great to see Stirling sparkle as people begin to get into the Christmas spirit and the countdown to the festive season gets underway.

“It’s also wonderful to see the community come together at events such as the big switch-on.

“There really is something for everyone, with families very much to the fore.”

What other Christmas events are taking place in Stirling?

Venues across Stirling will be hosting events throughout the festive season.

The Thistles will host Santa’s grotto from Saturday November 30, running every weekend until Christmas Day.

From Saturday December 7, Santa will read festive stories at the National Wallace Monument each weekend until Sunday December 22.

Tickets are now on sale, costing £5 per person.

The city’s pipe bands, Scouts and Cubs and other community groups will take part in the parade. Image: Stirling Council

There will be a Christmas market at The Albert Halls on Saturday November 30 and Sunday December 1.

Visitors can pick up festive gifts including decorations, clothing, food and drink, art and ceramics.

The Halls will also host big-name acts including Phil Cunningham, Eddi Reader and Skerryvore.

The Tolbooth also offers a jam-packed programme including a festive Supper Club on Thursday December 19.

A wreath-making evening, festive movies and other activities are planned at the venue.

You can find out further information about Stirling’s full festive programme on the Stirling Events website.

