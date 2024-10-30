EXCLUSIVE: Police launch new probe into disappearance of Fife teenager 26 years ago

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
EXCLUSIVE: Police launch new probe into disappearance of Fife teenager 26 years ago

Kenneth Jones was 18 when he was last seen in Glenrothes in 1998.

An image of Kenneth Jones released at the time of his disappearance.
An image of Kenneth Jones released at the time of his disappearance. Image: Police Scotland
By Neil Henderson

Police have launched a new investigation into the disappearance of a Fife teenager 26 years ago.

Kenneth Jones was 18 when he was last seen in Glenrothes in 1998.

He left his family home on the town’s Ancrum Court at around 7.30am on November 3.

Despite a huge probe and follow-up public appeals – including a computer-generated image showing how he may have aged – Kenneth has never been found and his whereabouts remain a mystery.

Kenneth's mum, Maryanne Jones with the e-ft image of her son in 2016.
Kenneth’s mum, Mary Ann Jones, with the E-fit image of her son in 2016. Image: DC Thomson

Now, The Courier can reveal that a new Fife team of detectives has been assembled to examine the original case files.

Detectives will reinvestigate the circumstances surrounding Kenneth’s disappearance in the hope they may finally solve the case.

The development comes just days before the 26th anniversary of when Kenneth was last seen.

Kenneth’s parents and close family relatives were informed of the new police probe earlier this month.

It has not been confirmed what has prompted the re-investigation and whether any new evidence has emerged.

New Kenneth Jones probe

Speaking to The Courier, DI Chris Mill said: “Police Scotland undertake regular reviews of unsolved missing person cases and there have always been unanswered questions around Kenneth’s disappearance, with family reporting that it is out of character for Kenneth not to remain in contact.

“We are committed to finding out what happened to Kenneth and are appealing for witnesses, and are keen to speak with anyone who knew Kenneth or has information which may be relevant to the inquiry.”

At the time of his disappearance, Kenneth – a former Glenwood High School pupil – was described as white and 6ft 2in tall, with short, dark brown hair.

He was last seen wearing a black blouson-style leather jacket with a zipped front, black jeans, and yellow and green trainers, and he was carrying a small black/blue rucksack.

In 2016, police issued an E-fit of how Kenneth may look 18 years on from when he was last seen.

The 2016 E-fit of how Kenneth Jones may look.

Speaking to The Courier at the time, mum Mary Ann Jones said: “I miss him.

“It doesn’t matter what’s happened in the past, I just want him to come home.”

In 2018, the charity Missing People promoted the E-fit image of Kenneth to mark the 20th anniversary of his disappearance

Kenneth’s aunt, May Dodds, said at the time she believed her nephew was still alive.

“All these years I’ve looked for Kenneth up and down Britain and I’ll never stop looking for him until I find out what happened to him,” she added.

Kenneth is one of two high-profile long-term missing people in Glenrothes.

Allan Bryant has been missing since he was last seen leaving Styx nightclub on November 3 2013 – exactly 15 years after Kenneth’s disappearance.

Police are continuing to investigate Allan’s case.

The Courier has produced a documentary about Allan’s disappearance, A Short Walk Home.

Conversation