EXCLUSIVE: Police launch new probe into disappearance of Fife teenager 26 years ago

Police have launched a new investigation into the disappearance of a Fife teenager 26 years ago.

Kenneth Jones was 18 when he was last seen in Glenrothes in 1998.

He left his family home on the town’s Ancrum Court at around 7.30am on November 3.

Despite a huge probe and follow-up public appeals – including a computer-generated image showing how he may have aged – Kenneth has never been found and his whereabouts remain a mystery.

Now, The Courier can reveal that a new Fife team of detectives has been assembled to examine the original case files.

Detectives will reinvestigate the circumstances surrounding Kenneth’s disappearance in the hope they may finally solve the case.

The development comes just days before the 26th anniversary of when Kenneth was last seen.

Kenneth’s parents and close family relatives were informed of the new police probe earlier this month.

It has not been confirmed what has prompted the re-investigation and whether any new evidence has emerged.

New Kenneth Jones probe

Speaking to The Courier, DI Chris Mill said: “Police Scotland undertake regular reviews of unsolved missing person cases and there have always been unanswered questions around Kenneth’s disappearance, with family reporting that it is out of character for Kenneth not to remain in contact.

“We are committed to finding out what happened to Kenneth and are appealing for witnesses, and are keen to speak with anyone who knew Kenneth or has information which may be relevant to the inquiry.”

At the time of his disappearance, Kenneth – a former Glenwood High School pupil – was described as white and 6ft 2in tall, with short, dark brown hair.

He was last seen wearing a black blouson-style leather jacket with a zipped front, black jeans, and yellow and green trainers, and he was carrying a small black/blue rucksack.

In 2016, police issued an E-fit of how Kenneth may look 18 years on from when he was last seen.

Speaking to The Courier at the time, mum Mary Ann Jones said: “I miss him.

“It doesn’t matter what’s happened in the past, I just want him to come home.”

In 2018, the charity Missing People promoted the E-fit image of Kenneth to mark the 20th anniversary of his disappearance

Kenneth’s aunt, May Dodds, said at the time she believed her nephew was still alive.

“All these years I’ve looked for Kenneth up and down Britain and I’ll never stop looking for him until I find out what happened to him,” she added.

Kenneth is one of two high-profile long-term missing people in Glenrothes.

Allan Bryant has been missing since he was last seen leaving Styx nightclub on November 3 2013 – exactly 15 years after Kenneth’s disappearance.

Police are continuing to investigate Allan’s case.

The Courier has produced a documentary about Allan’s disappearance, A Short Walk Home.