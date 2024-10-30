‘Stigma’ fears raised over plans to relocate community facilities to new £100m Dundee school campus

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘Stigma’ fears raised over plans to relocate community facilities to new £100m Dundee school campus

Dundee City Council is proposing relocating services from existing buildings in Whitfield, Linlathen and Douglas.

By Liam Rutherford Local Democracy Reporter
An artist's impression of the £100m East End community campus. Supplied by Miller Holmes architect
An artist's impression of the £100m East End community campus. Supplied by Miller Holmes architect

The proposed relocation of community facilities to Dundee’s new ‘super-school’ campus could discourage people from seeking help, it’s been claimed.

On Monday, councillors approved a consultation on proposals to relocate scores of community facilities to the £100m East End Community Campus.

The local authority is looking to move services from existing buildings in Whitfield, Linlathen and Douglas.

This includes the Whitfield Library and Douglas sports and community centres.

Worries over stigma

However, speaking at Monday’s meeting Douglas Food Cupboard volunteer Jennifer Hanson said users were worried about the “stigma” of accessing the service if it were to be relocated.

Committee members also heard from a user of a recovery group at Douglas Community Centre who, writing in a letter, said a school campus setting could discourage people from seeking help – potentially “increasing anxiety and mental health issues”.

Douglas Community Centre. Image: Paul Reid

The consultation will run from November 4 to December 15 and councillors will consider the feedback at a later date.

East End Community Campus

Dundee’s East End Community Campus is a merger between Braeview Academy and Craigie High School.

The flagship school will include a music and drama centre, café, and library.

There will also be a variety of sports facilities, including floodlit all weather pitches, a fitness suite and a dance studio.

All of these facilities will be accessible during the day, evenings and weekends for combined community and school use.

However, there will be no swimming pool at the school – something which has drawn criticism from the local community.

The new campus, on Drumgeith Road, is scheduled to open in 2025 and will be led by current Morgan Academy head teacher Johnny Lothian.

