‘Stigma’ fears raised over plans to relocate community facilities to new £100m Dundee school campus

The proposed relocation of community facilities to Dundee’s new ‘super-school’ campus could discourage people from seeking help, it’s been claimed.

On Monday, councillors approved a consultation on proposals to relocate scores of community facilities to the £100m East End Community Campus.

The local authority is looking to move services from existing buildings in Whitfield, Linlathen and Douglas.

This includes the Whitfield Library and Douglas sports and community centres.

Worries over stigma

However, speaking at Monday’s meeting Douglas Food Cupboard volunteer Jennifer Hanson said users were worried about the “stigma” of accessing the service if it were to be relocated.

Committee members also heard from a user of a recovery group at Douglas Community Centre who, writing in a letter, said a school campus setting could discourage people from seeking help – potentially “increasing anxiety and mental health issues”.

The consultation will run from November 4 to December 15 and councillors will consider the feedback at a later date.

East End Community Campus

Dundee’s East End Community Campus is a merger between Braeview Academy and Craigie High School.

The flagship school will include a music and drama centre, café, and library.

There will also be a variety of sports facilities, including floodlit all weather pitches, a fitness suite and a dance studio.

All of these facilities will be accessible during the day, evenings and weekends for combined community and school use.

However, there will be no swimming pool at the school – something which has drawn criticism from the local community.

The new campus, on Drumgeith Road, is scheduled to open in 2025 and will be led by current Morgan Academy head teacher Johnny Lothian.