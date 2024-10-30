Boy, 12, charged in connection with fire in Leven

​A 12-year-old boy has been charged in connection with a fire in Leven.

Firefighters fought the blaze in the Fife town’s North Street on Tuesday night.

North Street was temporarily closed during the incident.

Three appliances from Methil, Kirkcaldy, and Dunfermline were all drafted to the scene.

Positive line of enquiry

Police Scotland has confirmed a 12-year-old has been charged and officers are following a positive line of enquiry.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 7.30pm on Tuesday police received a report of a fire in the North Street area of Leven.

“A 12-year-old male youth has been charged in connection with the incident and officers are continuing to follow further positive lines of enquiry.”

A spokesperson for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We got a call at 7.27pm reporting a fire at a building in North Street in Leven.

“We sent two appliances and a height appliance.

“We received the stop message at 8.58pm.”

It is understood the building was derelict.