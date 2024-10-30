Why Dunfermline ended Livingston’s unbeaten run

Dunfermline turned in their best performance of 2024/25 to sweep aside Livingston 3-0.

That it was just a second league win of the season was proof of just how difficult the campaign has been up until now and of how priceless the three points were.

Chris Kane’s seventh-minute opener and his second 19 minutes from time were sandwiched either side of a header from returning skipper Kyle Benedictus.

They may still sit second-bottom in the Championship, but the hope will be the Pars are finally set to see the fruits of their labours.

Courier Sport has taken a look at the major talking points from the badly-needed victory.

Team selection

James McPake made four changes to his starting line-up in the wake of the preceding 2-1 defeat to rivals Falkirk.

Such is the life of an under-pressure manager that every one will have been scrutinised by a suffering Dunfermline support.

It is not always representative of the wider fanbase, but one look at social media prior to kick-off suggested most were unhappy with the team selection.

However, it seemed hard to argue with any of those ‘dropped’ after performances in recent weeks, or those who were chosen in their place.

Kane, fit again after a calf strain kept him out of the Falkirk loss, makes a huge difference in attack for the Pars, and added the gloss of two goals.

Not only did Benedictus bring presence and experience to the defence, he also chimed in with the crucial second goal.

And David Wotherspoon provided two wonderful assists from corners in an excellent display.

With Craig Clay at the heart of the midfield, those players gave the Fifers an experienced spine, ably assisted by the fantastic Sam Young and Kieran Ngwenya, and the endeavour of Chris Hamilton and Lewis McCann.

The other player drafted in for a start, Dapo Mebude, although not yet completely match fit, engendered excitement virtually every time he touched the ball.

The final result was the perfect vindication for the choices made by McPake.

Standard set

When asked after the game if the night had set a benchmark for his Dunfermline side, McPake was wary of getting too carried away.

He argued, with some justification, that it was a performance that carried on what his side has been producing of late.

Only this time, they got their rewards in the form of three goals.

The Pars have deserved more than their recent results have earned them, but this was definitely the most complete display of the campaign.

We have been here already this season, with the 2-0 victory over Raith Rovers sparking hope of a turnaround in fortunes following the discouraging opening in the Premier Sports Cup and league.

What happened next was back-to-back defeats to Partick Thistle and Queen’s Park.

Partick are again the opponents this weekend and all the talk will be of backing up the victory over Livingston, who were previously unbeaten in ten Championship outings.

Progress has undoubtedly been made of late – Tuesday means McPake’s side have lost once, to league leaders Falkirk, in their last five matches.

But, whilst recognising the strength of every opponent in a tight Championship, Dunfermline really need tangible rewards to back up the performances.

Safe pair of hands

The win over Livingston represented just a third clean sheet for Dunfermline in the league this season.

There was a clear determination to keep the Lions at bay, from Benedictus and Young in central defence, flanked well by Ngwenya and Aaron Comrie, to the tigerish midfield duo of Clay and Hamilton.

In the forward areas, Kane, Wotherspoon, McCann and Mebude all put in a power of work trying to stifle Livi’s attempts to play out from the back.

In behind all of them is a goalkeeper in Tobi Oluwayemi who provides the Pars with a reassuring presence.

The on-loan Celtic youngster is comfortable with the ball at his feet, excellent in picking the right pass and quick to come off his line when needed.

It was the 21-year-old’s fourth clean sheet in his six appearances for the Fifers. Not a bad record.

In those outings, which were interrupted by a thigh problem, he has only finished on the losing side once.

Deniz Mehmet set records for the Pars in League One and has been an excellent servant, but his form perhaps suffered more than most in the early-season struggles.

It is easy to see why Oluwayemi is rated very highly by Celtic and he has quickly become a key figure for Dunfermline.