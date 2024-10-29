Firefighters tackle building blaze in Leven

Fire fighters are tackling a blaze at a building in Leven.

It’s thought that the building in the Fife town’s North Street.

Three appliances from Methil, Kirkcaldy and Dunfermline remain at the scene.

A spokesperson for Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We got a call at 7.27pm reporting a fire at a building in North Street in Leven.

“We sent two appliances and a height appliance.

“They remain at the scene.

“We have no further details at this stage.”

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.

