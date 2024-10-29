Matt Smith reveals love for St Johnstone as Perth star talks up hopes of new deal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Matt Smith reveals love for St Johnstone as Perth star talks up hopes of new deal

The midfielder has found a football home at McDiarmid Park.

By Eric Nicolson
St Johnstone's Matt Smith.
St Johnstone's Matt Smith. Image: SNS.

Matt Smith had become “a little bit lost” in his football career by the time he signed for St Johnstone.

And now that the 24-year-old has put down roots in Perth, he’d be keen to extend his stay.

The Wales international has been one of Saints’ best players this season, building on an impressive first Premiership campaign after being signed by Steven MacLean.

Excited by the upturn in the team’s form under Simo Valakari, and the style of play the new head coach is implementing, Smith would be delighted if the McDiarmid Park contract which runs out in the summer isn’t his last.

“I really love it here,” he said. “I love the club.

“They’ve been so welcoming to me. Because obviously when I came here, I was a little bit lost in football, in terms of having not played in a while.

“I’m enjoying every day. The lads are great. It’s a really nice environment for me to come and play football.

“My family’s up here now and we’re settled.

Matt Smith is loving life in Perth.
Matt Smith is loving life in Perth. Image: SNS.

“We’re enjoying life. It’s a lot more chilled out. We can do things more together as a family. I really enjoy the way of life up here.

“I haven’t heard anything. I’m just focusing on the next game. But, yeah, I do really enjoy it up here.

“For me it feels like home.

“I’ve been around a lot of places and I was looking for somewhere I could settle down.

“I want to grow with the football club. It’s a perfect opportunity for me to do that here.”

Football style that suits

When Saints were on a bad run of form and Craig Levein was sacked as a consequence, many would have expected the new boss to adopt a route one approach to fighting their way out of trouble.

Valakari has taken the opposite approach, with playmakers Smith and Jason Holt at the heart of a possession game that had yielded back-to-back league victories.

“He wants us to stick to that style of play,” said Smith.

“It’s difficult if the ball keeps going over your head and you want to get on the ball.

“But in the last two games, I feel like we’ve got in really good areas because of how we’ve built up the pitch.

“I think our final third entries and other stuff has been a lot higher. And a lot of that comes from playing out from the back and getting into little pockets.

“It’s been nice to get on the ball a lot more. It’s been really enjoyable.”

Jason Holt.
Jason Holt. Image: SNS.

On Holt, Smith said: “I knew from playing against him last year that he’s got real good quality and his intensity off the ball is what we were needing in that area.

“He trains the way that he plays. That’s something you love to have in the dressing room.”

Third time lucky

Smith has bad memories of his two trips to Paisley last season – both defeats, one of which cost MacLean his job.

Matching St Mirren physically will be key to success in Wednesday night’s game.

“The first one was sort of a welcome to Scottish football for me in a way,” he recalled.

“We were out-muscled and out-fought.

“We haven’t shown our best there before but this is a new group and there’s a lot more belief within the changing room.

“We can go there and get a result and that’s what we’re thinking about.”

