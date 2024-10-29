Dundee dealt goalkeeper injury blow ahead of Celtic clash

Dundee have been dealt a blow with keeper Trevor Carson set to miss tonight’s game at Celtic Park.

The 36-year-old was recalled to the Dark Blues starting line-up against St Johnstone on Saturday.

However, Carson has suffered an injury and will be side-lined in Glasgow.

Scott Fraser who was an absentee against Saints with a groin problem has still not recovered but there is better news on Jordan McGhee who will return to the squad for the first time since he was injured against Rangers last month.

Dundee boss Tony Docherty said last night: “McGhee has trained this week so he’ll come back into the squad for the match.

“Fraser won’t make it. The game has come a wee bit too early for him.

“Trevor Carson’s another one added to that. Trevor’s out of the squad for tomorrow night.

“Trevor picked up a wee knock so he’ll be out of contention. I’m hoping they’ll make a full recovery and be back in contention for Sunday.

“Joe Shaughnessy and Charlie Reilly are also still out.”