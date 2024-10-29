Dundee dealt goalkeeper injury blow ahead of Celtic clash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Dundee dealt goalkeeper injury blow ahead of Celtic clash

The Dark Blues are set to be without Trevor Carson at Celtic Park.

By Neil Robertson
Trevor Carson started against Rangers last weekend. Image: Craig Williamson/SNS
Trevor Carson has started Dundee's last two matches. Image: Craig Williamson/SNS

Dundee have been dealt a blow with keeper Trevor Carson set to miss tonight’s game at Celtic Park.

The 36-year-old was recalled to the Dark Blues starting line-up against St Johnstone on Saturday.

However, Carson has suffered an injury and will be side-lined in Glasgow.

Scott Fraser who was an absentee against Saints with a groin problem has still not recovered but there is better news on Jordan McGhee who will return to the squad for the first time since he was injured against Rangers last month.

Dundee manager Tony Docherty is preparing his side to face Celtic. Image: SNS

Dundee boss Tony Docherty said last night: “McGhee has trained this week so he’ll come back into the squad for the match.

“Fraser won’t make it. The game has come a wee bit too early for him.

“Trevor Carson’s another one added to that. Trevor’s out of the squad for tomorrow night.

Trevor picked up a wee knock so he’ll be out of contention. I’m hoping they’ll make a full recovery and be back in contention for Sunday.

“Joe Shaughnessy and Charlie Reilly are also still out.”

Conversation