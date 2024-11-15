14 best pictures from the Scottish Masters as Dundee United hero Danny Swanson thrills

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

14 best pictures from the Scottish Masters as Dundee United hero Danny Swanson thrills

United were eliminated despite Swanson stealing the show.

The United Masters squad of (Back row, L to R) Mark Wilson, John Daly, Paul Gallagher, Craig Conway, Garry Kenneth and (front row, L to R) Danny Swanson, John Rankin and Morgaro Gomis. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
The United Masters squad of (Back row, L to R) Mark Wilson, John Daly, Paul Gallagher, Craig Conway, Garry Kenneth and (front row, L to R) Danny Swanson, John Rankin and Morgaro Gomis. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
By Alan Temple

Danny Swanson topped the scoring charts at the Scottish Masters despite Dundee United exiting the competition at the group stage.

The Tangerines’ Scottish Cup winning hero of 2010 racked up FIVE goals at the P&J Live in Aberdeen, including a hat-trick in their opening game – a 3-3 draw against Celtic.

Ex-Tannadice defender Charlie Mulgrew netted twice for the Hoops.

John Rankin scored against Rangers in United’s second game, only for Bruno Alves to secure a point for the Light Blues, who included the likes of Barry Ferguson, Pedro Mendes and Kris Boyd in their ranks.

With the Terrors requiring a win in their final fixture, they played out a 3-3 draw against Aberdeen. Swanson bagged another double, adding to Garry Kenneth’s opener.

However, Russell Anderson’s brace and an Eoin Jess tap-in sent the Dons into the final.

That saw United – captained by Jon Daly and also including Paul Gallagher, Mark Wilson, Morgaro Gomis and Craig Conway – eliminated from the tournament.

Aberdeen went on to lift the trophy, defeating Rangers on penalties following a 2-2 draw in which Dons KEEPER Joe Lewis scored.

The best pictures from the TEXO Scottish Masters

Dundee United were well represented by the fans at a packed P&J Live in Aberdeen. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
United were well represented by the fans at a packed P&J Live in Aberdeen. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
More of the young Arabs in attendance at in the Granite City
More of the young Arabs in attendance at in the Granite City, Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
United and Aberdeen replaced Hibs and Hearts from the Masters class of 2023. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
United and Aberdeen replaced Hibs and Hearts from the Masters class of 2023. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
The P&J Live was packed as the Scottish Masters came to Aberdeen for the first time. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
The P&J Live was packed as the Scottish Masters came to Aberdeen for the first time. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Tournament top scorer Swanson celebrates the first of his FIVE goals in three games, with the opener vs Celtic. Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Tournament top scorer Swanson celebrates the first of his FIVE goals in three games, with the opener vs Celtic. Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Morgaro Gomis, still a star man in the Lowland League with East Stirlingshire, cruised it in the midfield. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Morgaro Gomis, still a star man in the Lowland League with East Stirlingshire, cruised it in the midfield. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
John Rankin, incensed by a wrongly disallowed goal in the first game against Celtic, wheels away in celebration after scoring the opener against Rangers. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
John Rankin, incensed by a wrongly disallowed goal in the first game against Celtic, wheels away in celebration after scoring the opener against Rangers. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Mark Wilson, after winning the 2023 Masters with Celtic, was in action for United a year later. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Mark Wilson, after winning the 2023 Masters with Celtic, was in action for United a year later. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Mark Wilson and Craig Conway size up their options from a free-kick against Rangers. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Craig Conway attempts a delicate flicked finish
Conway and Swanson on the attack as they attempt to beat Rangers keeper Roy Carroll. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Paul Gallacher, who played 138 times for Dundee United, was back between the sticks for one night only. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Paul Gallacher, who played 138 times for Dundee United, was back between the sticks for one night only. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
The excellent Gomis does battle with former Dundee man Graham Dorrans, representing Rangers. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
The excellent Gomis does battle with former Dundee man Graham Dorrans, representing Rangers. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Pantomime villain in Aberdeen, Kris Boyd, struggles to hold off Dundee United's homegrown Scottish Cup winner in 2010, Garry Kenneth. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Pantomime villain in Aberdeen, Kris Boyd, struggles to hold off Dundee United’s homegrown Scottish Cup winner in 2010, Garry Kenneth. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

 

