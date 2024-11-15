14 best pictures from the Scottish Masters as Dundee United hero Danny Swanson thrills

Danny Swanson topped the scoring charts at the Scottish Masters despite Dundee United exiting the competition at the group stage.

The Tangerines’ Scottish Cup winning hero of 2010 racked up FIVE goals at the P&J Live in Aberdeen, including a hat-trick in their opening game – a 3-3 draw against Celtic.

Ex-Tannadice defender Charlie Mulgrew netted twice for the Hoops.

John Rankin scored against Rangers in United’s second game, only for Bruno Alves to secure a point for the Light Blues, who included the likes of Barry Ferguson, Pedro Mendes and Kris Boyd in their ranks.

With the Terrors requiring a win in their final fixture, they played out a 3-3 draw against Aberdeen. Swanson bagged another double, adding to Garry Kenneth’s opener.

However, Russell Anderson’s brace and an Eoin Jess tap-in sent the Dons into the final.

That saw United – captained by Jon Daly and also including Paul Gallagher, Mark Wilson, Morgaro Gomis and Craig Conway – eliminated from the tournament.

Aberdeen went on to lift the trophy, defeating Rangers on penalties following a 2-2 draw in which Dons KEEPER Joe Lewis scored.

