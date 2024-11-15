Eljamel campaigners hold talks with UK government to force ex-NHS Tayside surgeon back from Libya

Leading Eljamel campaigner Jules Rose warned there must be a “day of reckoning” for the disgraced NHS Tayside surgeon as she met Scottish Secretary Ian Murray to discuss ways of forcing him back from Libya.

Patients harmed by the rogue ex-Dundee doctor want him extradited from the north African state to face justice in Scotland, where he harmed hundreds of his victims.

The Courier exclusively revealed in September that Mr Murray was willing to hold talks with the Libyan authorities and call in the foreign secretary.

Shamed Eljamel fled there years after he was forced to quit NHS Tayside after his butchery was exposed.

We have since exposed how the disgraced neurosurgeon is building a growing empire in Libya as he continues to operate.

The UK authorities did little to thwart him or alert the Libyan medical authorities about his behaviour.

A police investigation into Eljamel’s malpractice – launched in 2018 – is being carried out.

“I’m hoping the Secretary of State for Scotland and the foreign office can leave no stone unturned,” Ms rose told broadcaster LBC today.

“We really do need his assistance now in the quest for getting Eljamel extradited back into this country.”

The Kinross mum – harmed by Eljamel in 2013 – said previous attempts to get help from the UK Government had fallen on deaf ears.

She fears there may be more victims unaware they were harmed by Eljamel across Britain and wants to raise the profile of the scandal.

“We’re hoping we can get this out into the UK, not just Scotland, so that these patients can get the help and assistance they need,” she said.

In September, Labour MP Mr Murray said he was “happy to speak to the campaigners” for an update on their current progress.

He said: “The foreign secretary and I work very, very closely together, so anything that has to be raised formally, I’m happy to do so.”

A public inquiry into the scandal was ordered by the SNP last year.