Eljamel campaigners hold talks with UK government to force ex-NHS Tayside surgeon back from Libya

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Politics

Eljamel campaigners hold talks with UK government to force ex-NHS Tayside surgeon back from Libya

Scottish Secretary Ian Murray met campaigners on Friday, two months after The Courier revealed he would discuss possible extradition.

By Justin Bowie
Eljamel victim Jules Rose
Eljamel campaigner Jules Rose. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.

Leading Eljamel campaigner Jules Rose warned there must be a “day of reckoning” for the disgraced NHS Tayside surgeon as she met Scottish Secretary Ian Murray to discuss ways of forcing him back from Libya.

Patients harmed by the rogue ex-Dundee doctor want him extradited from the north African state to face justice in Scotland, where he harmed hundreds of his victims.

The Courier exclusively revealed in September that Mr Murray was willing to hold talks with the Libyan authorities and call in the foreign secretary.

Shamed Eljamel fled there years after he was forced to quit NHS Tayside after his butchery was exposed.

We have since exposed how the disgraced neurosurgeon is building a growing empire in Libya as he continues to operate.

Eljamel working in a hospital in Libya.

The UK authorities did little to thwart him or alert the Libyan medical authorities about his behaviour.

A police investigation into Eljamel’s malpractice – launched in 2018 – is being carried out.

“I’m hoping the Secretary of State for Scotland and the foreign office can leave no stone unturned,” Ms rose told broadcaster LBC today.

“We really do need his assistance now in the quest for getting Eljamel extradited back into this country.”

Ian Murray is the Secretary of State for Scotland. Image: PA.

The Kinross mum – harmed by Eljamel in 2013 – said previous attempts to get help from the UK Government had fallen on deaf ears.

She fears there may be more victims unaware they were harmed by Eljamel across Britain and wants to raise the profile of the scandal.

“We’re hoping we can get this out into the UK, not just Scotland, so that these patients can get the help and assistance they need,” she said.

In September, Labour MP Mr Murray said he was “happy to speak to the campaigners” for an update on their current progress.

He said: “The foreign secretary and I work very, very closely together, so anything that has to be raised formally, I’m happy to do so.”

A public inquiry into the scandal was ordered by the SNP last year.

More from Politics

Paul Malik writes about his experience of sleep apnoea. Image: DC Thomson.
PAUL MALIK: Without NHS Tayside sleep clinic I'd be dead
Humza Yousaf in Dundee
Humza Yousaf accuses Elon Musk of 'scouring' his private messages
13
Sufferers of the disorder rely on a machine to help them breathe during the night. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
Cash-strapped NHS Tayside limits sleep apnoea service in latest cost saving drive
Nigel Farage Reform UK Scotland
ALASDAIR CLARK: As Reform heads to Perth, will young men push them into Holyrood?
10
CR0049326, Alasdair Clark, Dundee. New MP Stephen Gethins in the Arbroath and Broughty Ferry constituency Pics are for an interview and for files, pics of stephen, including headshots, and walking out and about. Picture Shows; Stephen Gethins MP, Broughty Ferry waterfront, Dundee, 02nd August 2024. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
EXCLUSIVE: Arbroath and Broughty Ferry MP Stephen Gethins makes Holyrood bid
3
SNP Westminster chief Stephen Flynn. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
JIM SPENCE: SNP critics of Dundee’s Stephen Flynn make fair points – but star…
15
School violence
Dundee school violence figures 'alarmingly inaccurate', claims union
7
John Swinney SNP campaign
Is John Swinney facing an SNP exodus in Tayside and Fife?
6
CR0048972 / CRELECTIONPJ, Jamie Ross, Aberdeen. UK Westminster General Election count at P&J Live, Aberdeen. For Aberdeen North, Aberdeen South, Aberdeenshire North and Moray East, Gordon and Buchan and West Aberdeenshire and Kincardine. Picture of Aberdeen South winner Stephen Flynn (Scottish National Party SNP). Thursday, July 5th, 2024, Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Dundee-born MP Stephen Flynn plans 2026 Holyrood election switch - and double job role
9
Stirling Council headquarters. Image: Isla Glen/DC Thomson
4 times Stirling councillors were caught up in bullying scandals

Conversation