I tried central Scotland’s ‘best chippy’ – Vincenzo’s in Stirling

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Lifestyle Food & Drink

I tried central Scotland’s ‘best chippy’ – Vincenzo’s in Stirling

Vincenzo's fish supper has been declared the best in central Scotland - but what did we think?

Vincenzo's Fish and Chips took home two awards at this year's Scottish Fish & Chips Awards
Vincenzo's Fish and Chips took home two awards at this year's Scottish Fish & Chips Awards
By Isla Glen

When I heard Vincenzo’s Fish and Chips had been crowned as the best chip shop in central Scotland, I wasn’t surprised.

The Stirling chippy, which also had its fish supper named as best in the area, was my go-to for years.

However, since I hadn’t eaten there for well over a year and a half, I decided to pop in and taste test the champion chippy again.

As I was heading there from Plean on the other side of the city, I placed a click-and-collect order online.

By the time I was parked on Cowane Street, my food was ready – almost as convenient as when I lived just down the road.

Vincenzo’s is on Cowane Street. Image: Isla Glen/DC Thomson

In my experience, the staff at Vincenzo’s are always friendly, and this visit was no different.

Owner Vincenzo Di Carlo served me and we had a lovely chat. He told me he was planning another fundraiser, after collecting more than £1,300 for Stirling and District Women’s Aid by selling discounted food.

What did I think of Vincenzo’s fish supper?

I opted for the large fish supper, which comes with two pieces of fish, and is priced at £9.20. A smaller version with only one piece of haddock costs £7.50.

By the time I got the food home, I was relieved to find it was still piping hot.

The first thing I tried was the fish, which was wonderfully crispy and golden.

There’s always a risk with a chippy that the batter will be greasy or soggy, especially when taking it home to eat, but this was not the case.

The haddock itself tasted fresh and had a flaky texture.

The large fish supper costs less than £10. Image: Isla Glen/DC Thomson

When it came to the chips, I felt there was a good mixture.

I’m a fan of the small crunchy ones, which were buried at the bottom, but also enjoyed plenty of larger fluffier chips.

None were undercooked, and every single chip had a crispy outer, going well with a generous helping of salt and vinegar.

Paired with ketchup (which is controversial to some, I know) the meal was delicious.

Every item tasted freshly fried and, while there was some grease – as with all chippies – it wasn’t anywhere near enough to put me off.

Verdict?

Is this the best chippy in central Scotland? I think it has earned the title.

The staff are friendly and the service is efficient, meaning your fish supper doesn’t have a chance to get cold.

Plus, £9.20 seems reasonable for two pieces of fish and a generous portion of chips.

Vincenzo's win two prizes at this year's Scottish Fish & Chips Awards
Vincenzo Di Carlo with the two awards. Image: Vincenzo’s Fish and Chips/Facebook

The fish supper itself had multiple standout elements, including both crispy and stodgy chips, crispy batter, and fresh haddock.

It’s a Scottish staple, and Vincenzo’s certainly has one of the best fish suppers in Stirling.

For more Stirling news and features visit our page or join us on Facebook

More from Food & Drink

Rachel and Gee waiting outside the fish and chips van with Daniella holding out a fish supper form the van.
Why Newburgh can’t get enough of Strathearn Food Company’s fish and chips van
Staci Clarke holds up a small box of her healthy Bliss Bites snacks.
Sweet and healthy? How Inchture’s Bliss Bites mastered guilt-free snacking
Surf and Turf's Boil in the Bag dish with two large crabs, prawns, corn of the cobs, oranges and more in a large oven tray.
How was the Boil in the Bag dish at Dundee's Surf and Turf restaurant?
13
The awards will take place at the Apex City Quay Hotel & Spa in Dundee in March.
Entries now open for The Courier Food & Drink Awards in partnership with Barnetts
13-year-old Oscar Holden crouches down in the polytunnel at Greenheart Growers in a green jumper and holds a small gardening fork.
Oscar, 13, blossoms as a top volunteer at Kinghorn Loch's Greenheart Growers
A magnificent looking festive afternoon tea with mince pies, tasty looking mini cakes and sandwiches. next to a flute of champagne.
8 fantastic festive afternoon teas to try in Fife and Perthshire
Food and drink writer Rachel with head chef Jesse Spears holding a plate of food at the pass in The Meadowpark's kitchen.
Head chef Jesse Spears shares kitchen secrets at Stirling's Meadowpark Hotel
Vegan hot dog at Jock's Grill House in Kirkcaldy.
For a meal, a coffee or a cocktail in Kirkcaldy, Jock's really rocks
Jack and Bryan Coghill in their chef's whites.
Dunfermline chef to launch exciting new seafood shack with fish and chips as star…
Two customers smiling and enjoying themselves as they eat their crumble inside Sweetpea Cafe.
Proof was in the pudding at the Ferry's Sweetpea Café's crumble pop-up

Conversation