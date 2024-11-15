I tried central Scotland’s ‘best chippy’ – Vincenzo’s in Stirling

When I heard Vincenzo’s Fish and Chips had been crowned as the best chip shop in central Scotland, I wasn’t surprised.

The Stirling chippy, which also had its fish supper named as best in the area, was my go-to for years.

However, since I hadn’t eaten there for well over a year and a half, I decided to pop in and taste test the champion chippy again.

As I was heading there from Plean on the other side of the city, I placed a click-and-collect order online.

By the time I was parked on Cowane Street, my food was ready – almost as convenient as when I lived just down the road.

In my experience, the staff at Vincenzo’s are always friendly, and this visit was no different.

Owner Vincenzo Di Carlo served me and we had a lovely chat. He told me he was planning another fundraiser, after collecting more than £1,300 for Stirling and District Women’s Aid by selling discounted food.

What did I think of Vincenzo’s fish supper?

I opted for the large fish supper, which comes with two pieces of fish, and is priced at £9.20. A smaller version with only one piece of haddock costs £7.50.

By the time I got the food home, I was relieved to find it was still piping hot.

The first thing I tried was the fish, which was wonderfully crispy and golden.

There’s always a risk with a chippy that the batter will be greasy or soggy, especially when taking it home to eat, but this was not the case.

The haddock itself tasted fresh and had a flaky texture.

When it came to the chips, I felt there was a good mixture.

I’m a fan of the small crunchy ones, which were buried at the bottom, but also enjoyed plenty of larger fluffier chips.

None were undercooked, and every single chip had a crispy outer, going well with a generous helping of salt and vinegar.

Paired with ketchup (which is controversial to some, I know) the meal was delicious.

Every item tasted freshly fried and, while there was some grease – as with all chippies – it wasn’t anywhere near enough to put me off.

Verdict?

Is this the best chippy in central Scotland? I think it has earned the title.

The staff are friendly and the service is efficient, meaning your fish supper doesn’t have a chance to get cold.

Plus, £9.20 seems reasonable for two pieces of fish and a generous portion of chips.

The fish supper itself had multiple standout elements, including both crispy and stodgy chips, crispy batter, and fresh haddock.

It’s a Scottish staple, and Vincenzo’s certainly has one of the best fish suppers in Stirling.

