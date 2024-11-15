Shoppers boycott Kinross store over parking fines ‘misery’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Perth & Kinross

Shoppers boycott Kinross store over parking fines ‘misery’

Residents say they're being 'hounded' with fines after parking beside the Greens of Kinross store on the High Street.

By Kathryn Anderson Local Democracy Reporter
Green's of Kinross exterior
Parking is a problem for Greens of Kinross shoppers. Image: Google Maps.

Kinross shoppers say they are boycotting a local convenience store after being “hounded” over invalid parking fines.

Bosses at Greens of Kinross have apologised.

They say they’re in talks with the firm which operates the car park on their behalf.

But shoppers say they have been hit with fines after:

• They already paid the right amount for parking

• They only stayed for a short time, so didn’t need to pay

• They made brief visits to the car park hours apart, only to receive a parking fine suggesting they had been there all day.

David Sinclair Aiton says he’s had two fines now which are “completely and utterly inappropriate and invalid”.

Car park outside Greens of Kinross shop
The Greens of Kinross car park. Image: Google Maps.

“There’s a short period where you can park for free,” he said.

“On both occasions I parked there for five minutes in the morning.

“I’ve then returned later – after work – for another quick visit and my vehicle has been identified on their camera as having been there from 10am until 6pm and issued with a penalty notice.”

The Kinross businessman successfully appealed both fines, but only after providing shopping receipts and records from his vehicle tracking app, which showed the car was elsewhere during the hours in question.

He added: “It is causing a lot of unnecessary stress and anxiety.

“They’re seriously alienating goodwill within the Kinross community and understandably locals are boycotting the store.”

Kinross parking problems ‘unacceptable’

Another local Elizabeth Gault says she has been hit with five fines after parking at the store, despite paying for tickets.

She is currently awaiting news of her latest three appeals.

“Every time this happens I get extremely stressed, although I know I have paid,” she said.

Richard Watters head and shoulders
Councillor Richard Watters says the Kinross parking problems are ‘unacceptable’. Image: Phil Hannah.

Kinross-shire SNP councillor Richard Watters is calling on UKPC to deal with the issue urgently.

“It is unacceptable that local residents are being hounded with penalty notices, while producing their valid ticket,” he said.

Perth and Kinross-shire SNP MP Pete Wishart was involved in bringing forward the UK Government’s Private Parking Code of Practice.

Pete Wishart in tweed jacket leaning against pillar
Pete Wishart has intervened in the Kinross parking row too. Image: Elliott Cansfield

“I know what a misery these parking firms can cause to residents,” he said.

“I will now be writing to UKPC to remind them of the code of practice and the need to prioritise good customer relations.”

Shop bosses respond

UKPC didn’t respond to a request for comment.

But Greens of Kinross said UKPC had discovered an isolated issue which led to about 10 notices being issued in error.

A spokesperson said: “We have been made aware of parking-related frustrations and have already taken steps to investigate these reports.

“We are in active discussions with UKPC, the parking management provider, to address parking fines made in error and improve the process to prevent any undue penalties.”

The spokesperson added: “We recognise the impact that these issues may have had on our customers and sincerely apologise for any inconvenience.”

More from Perth & Kinross

Hilarious gritter names Tayside and Fife
List of brilliantly named gritters on Tayside and Fife roads - and how to…
Snow and ice warning issued for parts of Fife and Stirling
Snow and ice warning for parts of Fife and Stirling as cold spell set…
Premier Bingo in Perth.
Perth bingo hall put up for sale after shock closure
Sean Cargill, Perth court
Puddle splash driver punched in the face by soaking Perthshire victim
Breandan Scanlan
Fraudster veteran conned Perthshire filling station out of £8k of fuel
Betty Shakespeare behind counter at John Ferguson shop in Perth. Behind her are old fashioned wooden shelves full of clothing
Perth gran clocks up 63 years' service behind same shop counter
Youngsters enjoying the christmas lights switch on event in Dundee west end.
13 Christmas lights switch-on events in Tayside and Fife
John Forde
Man guilty of stabbing dad with letter opener during drunken row in Perth flat
The Feus in Auchterarder.
Sainsbury's unveils proposal for new store in Auchterarder
Tyler Cheape and Ewan Grant
Pair jailed for 'vicious' assault on workers at Perth chip shop

Conversation