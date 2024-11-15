Shoppers boycott Kinross store over parking fines ‘misery’

Kinross shoppers say they are boycotting a local convenience store after being “hounded” over invalid parking fines.

Bosses at Greens of Kinross have apologised.

They say they’re in talks with the firm which operates the car park on their behalf.

But shoppers say they have been hit with fines after:

• They already paid the right amount for parking

• They only stayed for a short time, so didn’t need to pay

• They made brief visits to the car park hours apart, only to receive a parking fine suggesting they had been there all day.

David Sinclair Aiton says he’s had two fines now which are “completely and utterly inappropriate and invalid”.

“There’s a short period where you can park for free,” he said.

“On both occasions I parked there for five minutes in the morning.

“I’ve then returned later – after work – for another quick visit and my vehicle has been identified on their camera as having been there from 10am until 6pm and issued with a penalty notice.”

The Kinross businessman successfully appealed both fines, but only after providing shopping receipts and records from his vehicle tracking app, which showed the car was elsewhere during the hours in question.

He added: “It is causing a lot of unnecessary stress and anxiety.

“They’re seriously alienating goodwill within the Kinross community and understandably locals are boycotting the store.”

Kinross parking problems ‘unacceptable’

Another local Elizabeth Gault says she has been hit with five fines after parking at the store, despite paying for tickets.

She is currently awaiting news of her latest three appeals.

“Every time this happens I get extremely stressed, although I know I have paid,” she said.

Kinross-shire SNP councillor Richard Watters is calling on UKPC to deal with the issue urgently.

“It is unacceptable that local residents are being hounded with penalty notices, while producing their valid ticket,” he said.

Perth and Kinross-shire SNP MP Pete Wishart was involved in bringing forward the UK Government’s Private Parking Code of Practice.

“I know what a misery these parking firms can cause to residents,” he said.

“I will now be writing to UKPC to remind them of the code of practice and the need to prioritise good customer relations.”

Shop bosses respond

UKPC didn’t respond to a request for comment.

But Greens of Kinross said UKPC had discovered an isolated issue which led to about 10 notices being issued in error.

A spokesperson said: “We have been made aware of parking-related frustrations and have already taken steps to investigate these reports.

“We are in active discussions with UKPC, the parking management provider, to address parking fines made in error and improve the process to prevent any undue penalties.”

The spokesperson added: “We recognise the impact that these issues may have had on our customers and sincerely apologise for any inconvenience.”