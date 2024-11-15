Controversial Dunfermline roundabout traffic lights set to be switched on

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Controversial Dunfermline roundabout traffic lights set to be switched on

The council insists the lights will improve traffic flow.

By Neil Henderson
Bothwell roundabout in Dunfermline.
Work took place at the Bothwell Gardens roundabout in Dunfermline this summer. Image: Neil Henderson/DC Thomson

Controversial new traffic lights at a Dunfermline roundabout are set to be switched on next week.

Drivers faced months of misery at the Bothwell Gardens roundabout in the city centre during the summer as the lights were installed and the area was resurfaced.

Now, following a review of the new road layout and signal timings after a crash on the roundabout when the lights were initially turned on in August, the signals will be fully activated on Tuesday (November 19).

The switch-on will take place at 10am, once the peak morning traffic has cleared.

Resurfacing work at Bothwell Gardens roundabout in Dunfermline.
New traffic signals have been installed. Image: Neil Henderson/DC Thomson

The lights have proved controversial with some drivers questioning the need for them and hitting out at the council.

However, the local authority insists they will help with predicted increased traffic flows in the area due to new housing developments in the coming years.

Mark Dewar, roads and lighting contracts service manager, said: “These road improvements have been necessary to allow new development around the city.

New Dunfermline roundabout traffic lights ‘will help traffic flow and pedestrian access’

“The planned growth in Dunfermline, which includes 8,000 new homes, four new primary schools and development of employment land in the coming years, means we need to act now to ensure future traffic can continue to move freely around the city.

“As well as helping traffic flow, these measures will improve access for pedestrians as additional pedestrian crossings have been installed as part of the works.”

Mr Dewar says the timing of the lights has been “refined” to “make sure they are the best fit for traffic conditions”.

He added: “Traffic signal specialists will be on-site and monitoring the new installations to ensure that they operate efficiently.”

Fife Council was previously forced to apologise when roadworks to upgrade the roundabout started a day earlier than advertised – causing traffic chaos.

