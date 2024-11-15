Controversial Dunfermline roundabout traffic lights set to be switched on

Controversial new traffic lights at a Dunfermline roundabout are set to be switched on next week.

Drivers faced months of misery at the Bothwell Gardens roundabout in the city centre during the summer as the lights were installed and the area was resurfaced.

Now, following a review of the new road layout and signal timings after a crash on the roundabout when the lights were initially turned on in August, the signals will be fully activated on Tuesday (November 19).

The switch-on will take place at 10am, once the peak morning traffic has cleared.

The lights have proved controversial with some drivers questioning the need for them and hitting out at the council.

However, the local authority insists they will help with predicted increased traffic flows in the area due to new housing developments in the coming years.

Mark Dewar, roads and lighting contracts service manager, said: “These road improvements have been necessary to allow new development around the city.

New Dunfermline roundabout traffic lights ‘will help traffic flow and pedestrian access’

“The planned growth in Dunfermline, which includes 8,000 new homes, four new primary schools and development of employment land in the coming years, means we need to act now to ensure future traffic can continue to move freely around the city.

“As well as helping traffic flow, these measures will improve access for pedestrians as additional pedestrian crossings have been installed as part of the works.”

Mr Dewar says the timing of the lights has been “refined” to “make sure they are the best fit for traffic conditions”.

He added: “Traffic signal specialists will be on-site and monitoring the new installations to ensure that they operate efficiently.”

Fife Council was previously forced to apologise when roadworks to upgrade the roundabout started a day earlier than advertised – causing traffic chaos.