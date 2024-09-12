Eljamel inquiry: Scottish secretary to intervene with Libya over disgraced Tayside surgeon

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Eljamel inquiry: Scottish secretary to intervene with Libya over disgraced Tayside surgeon

Ian Murray is also prepared to call on the foreign secretary to force the rogue doctor to answer claims he left patients with terrible injuries in Ninewells.

By Alasdair Clark
A senior government minister is willing to speak to Libyan authorities and call in the foreign secretary to stop disgraced ex-Tayside neurosurgeon Sam Eljamel from doing more harm.

New Scottish Secretary Ian Murray made the pledge as he prepares to meet campaigners and ex-patients who say they were injured by the shamed doctor.

Eljamel fled to Libya where he is out of reach of a Scottish public inquiry looking at an astonishing number of claims he butchered patients at Ninewells.

The Courier revealed last week that authorities in the UK failed to stop the surgeon building an empire in Libya after he left Dundee when his practices came under scrutiny.

Doctors’ regulator the General Medical Council notified some overseas regulators, including the US, but did not contact their Libyan counterparts until 2023.

Eljamel has gone on to perform surgery, including on children, in his home country where his influence is said to be growing.

Mr Murray told us he is happy to raise the case with Foreign Secretary David Lammy.

Ian Murray ‘happy to raise’ Eljamel case formally

“I’m very happy to speak to the campaigners, get up to speed on where they are in terms of the inquiry and what they want to do,” he said.

“The foreign secretary and I work very, very closely together, so anything that has to be raised formally, I’m happy to do so.”

The UK has some diplomatic relations with Libya after reopening its embassy in Tripoli in 2022.

Eljamel ‘left a trail of destruction across the globe’

Jules Rose, a campaigner from Kinross who was harmed by Eljamel, said: “Being one of Eljamel’s prey, we want him extradited back to the UK to face justice for his butchery and to stop him causing any more harm to babies and patients in Libya.

“The destruction and devastation he has caused across the globe of innocent peoples lives must stop. Immediately.

“People forget this man left a trail of human destruction all over the world.

“We are begging that Libyan authorities act without delay.”

Ms Rose was among the campaigners who marked the sixth anniversary since the police probe into Eljamel began with a protest.

She joined Pat Kelly to demand answers outside Dundee’s Bell Street station with a mock birthday card, balloon, and cake covered in blood.

